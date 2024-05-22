National

Chennai-based YouTuber Lands In Trouble After Revealing Gender Of His Unborn Child On Social Media

Chennai-based food vlogger Irfan while sharing videos on his YouTube channel said he and his wife travelled to Dubai to get a gender determination test done.

PTI
The banner mentioning about gender dertermination prohibition | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A popular YouTuber has landed in trouble after revealing the gender of his unborn child on social media while saying that he recently went to Dubai with his wife to get gender determination test done.

Chennai-based food vlogger Irfan while sharing videos on his YouTube channel said he and his wife travelled to Dubai to get a gender determination test done.

Coconut production, India, 20th century. Women producing coir from coconut husks, in a factory - null
'A State Of Paradox': The Gender Wage Gap In Kerala

BY

Irfan has 4.29 million followers on YouTube. In one of the videos, he revealed the child's gender, along with the footage of the examination.

The gender reveal video has received nearly 2 million views, while the Dubai trip vlog garnered over 1 million views.

Women protesters in Delhi's Connaught Place demanding Women's Reservation Bill. - Getty Images
Women In The 21st Century And Their Stories

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per the rules, revealing the gender of an unborn child is illegal and punishable under the PCPNDT Act (Pre Conception & Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act).

The Act is aimed at preventing gender-based abortions and ensuring the safety and rights of unborn children. It was enacted in 1994 to prevent female foeticide and address the declining sex ratio in India.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu - null
Himachal CM Sukhu Raises Incentive To Parents Of Single Girl Child To Rs 2 Lakh

BY PTI

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has issued a notice to him under the act.

The department in its notice to Irfan has mentioned he posted videos of a family event in which the foetus' gender was revealed.

"In a bid to take legal action, the enforcement officer has sent a notice to Mr Irfan. Actions like this could lead to decline in birth of girl babies not just in Tamil Nadu but across the country," the statement said.

The health department has also written to the Cyber wing of the police to remove the video.

The YouTuber Irfan has said that he has taken down the video and will reply to the notice once he receives it.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Home Ministry Gets Bomb Threat, North Block On High Alert; Search Ops Launched
  2. Man Dies Of Beating In Police Custody In UP's Deoria; Cop Booked For Murder
  3. Car Accident In Pune: Juvenile's Father, Two Pub Employees Sent In Police Custody
  4. Kerala: Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills 5-Year-Old Girl In Malappuram | All About The Disease
  5. Tripura To Undertake Cleaning Drive Of Rudrasagar Lake
Entertainment News
  1. Shahid Kapoor REACTS To Recreated Version Of His Song 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar'
  2. 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Ratna Pathak Shah And Rupali Ganguly Return As Maya And Monisha For An Ad
  3. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Makes A Floral Statement In A White Sheer Dress For Her Second Appearance
  4. Eijaz Khan Makes A Confession About Breakup With Pavitra Punia: I’d Just Say That I’m Growing
  5. Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant With Her First Child With Vicky Kaushal? Actress' Rep Addresses Rumours
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Women Lose 0-5 To ARG In FIH Pro League; Men's Match To Follow
  2. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Shahid Saikat To Make History As Umpires Announced For Match 1
  3. India Vs Belgium, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. NBA Conference Finals: Boston Celtics Beat Indiana Pacers 133-128 In Game 1 - In Pics
  5. RCB Cancel Practice And Presser After Virat Kohli Security Threat; Four Arrested
World News
  1. Deadly Heatwave In Mexico Is Making Monkeys Fall Dead From Trees Like Apples
  2. Experience Detroit's Historic Revival: Here's How To Register For Tickets To Free Concert And Tours At Restored Michigan Central Station!
  3. British and Sherpa Climbers Go Missing While Descending Mt. Everest
  4. Pedigree Dog Food Recall Affects Four States - Everything You Need To Know If You're A Pet Owner
  5. Spain, Norway And Ireland Move To Recognise Palestine As Israel Warns Of 'Serious Consequences'
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM's Rally In Dwarka To Begin Shortly; Metro Timings Revised For Polling Day In National Capital
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Women Lose 0-5 To ARG In FIH Pro League; Men's Match To Follow