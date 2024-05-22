Chennai-based YouTuber Lands In Trouble After Revealing Gender Of His Unborn Child On Social Media

A popular YouTuber has landed in trouble after revealing the gender of his unborn child on social media while saying that he recently went to Dubai with his wife to get gender determination test done.
Chennai-based food vlogger Irfan while sharing videos on his YouTube channel said he and his wife travelled to Dubai to get a gender determination test done.
Irfan has 4.29 million followers on YouTube. In one of the videos, he revealed the child's gender, along with the footage of the examination.
The gender reveal video has received nearly 2 million views, while the Dubai trip vlog garnered over 1 million views.
As per the rules, revealing the gender of an unborn child is illegal and punishable under the PCPNDT Act (Pre Conception & Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act).
The Act is aimed at preventing gender-based abortions and ensuring the safety and rights of unborn children. It was enacted in 1994 to prevent female foeticide and address the declining sex ratio in India.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has issued a notice to him under the act.
The department in its notice to Irfan has mentioned he posted videos of a family event in which the foetus' gender was revealed.
"In a bid to take legal action, the enforcement officer has sent a notice to Mr Irfan. Actions like this could lead to decline in birth of girl babies not just in Tamil Nadu but across the country," the statement said.
The health department has also written to the Cyber wing of the police to remove the video.
The YouTuber Irfan has said that he has taken down the video and will reply to the notice once he receives it.