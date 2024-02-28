Women In The 21st Century And Their Stories

It was in 2023 when the first-ever comprehensive account of women’s earnings and their labour participation was unfolded to the world through the work of a noble laureate in the Economic Sciences, Claudia Goldin. It’s the 21st century and understanding women’s role in labour is important for society. Although Claudia’s research has been based on the US trends, the same holds for India, and across sectors. In line with this debate and to foster the ‘economic inclusion’ of women, the United Nations has also emphasised ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress’ as this year’s theme for Women’s Day.