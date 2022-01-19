Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Charas worth Rs 20 lakh seized in Kolkata, two held

Two drug peddlers have been arrested from here after nearly two kg of charas, a narcotic substance, was recovered from their possession, police said on Wednesday

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 11:15 am

Two drug peddlers have been arrested from here after nearly two kg of charas, a narcotic substance was recovered from their possession, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Task Force personnel of the Kolkata Police conducted a search operation in an area near the EM Bypass under the Beliaghata Police Station limits on Monday and seized the contraband, a senior officer said.

 "We have recovered 1.99 kg of charas worth Rs 20 lakh from their possession," he said. A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the officer added.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

National Drugs And Narcotics Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Kolkata Police Special Investigation Team (SIT)
