Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Channi Claiming Credit Of Works Done By My Govt: Amarinder

Addressing his party workers here after filing his nomination papers from Patiala Urban seat, he claimed that it was his government that acted tough in desecration and drug cases.

Channi Claiming Credit Of Works Done By My Govt: Amarinder
Amarinder Singh filed his nomination papers from Patiala Urban seat. - Photographs by Tribhuvan Tiwari

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 5:26 pm

Punjab Lok Congress president Amarinder Singh on Monday trashed CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s claims over welfare works, claiming that the ruling Congress government is taking credit of the works which were done when he was the chief minister of the state.

Amarinder Singh had quit the Congress following his unceremonious exit as the state CM last year. Later, he floated the Punjab Lok Congress and now has a alliance with the BJP and the SAD (Sanyukt) for the Assembly polls scheduled for February 20.

Related stories

Congress Begins Process Of Picking CM Face In Punjab: Sources

Only BJP-Led Double-Engine Govt Can Restore Punjab's Glory: Meenakshi Lekhi

Punjab Election 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu Files Nomination From Amritsar East

Everything that Channi is claiming as his personal achievement "was accomplished by my government, including creation of jobs, social welfare schemes, free bus travel for women and farmers' debt waiver", he said.

Even in desecration and drugs case, it was his government that had initiated strong steps to take matters head on, Amarinder Singh said as per a statement. His government had fought hard, right up to the Supreme Court, to get the desecration cases back from the CBI, leading to 19 officers, including ex-DGP Sumedh Saini, being booked, the leader said.

As for the drug cases, Amarinder Singh said it was his government that successfully broke the backbone of the drug mafia, leading to the arrest of more than 40,000 people, including many big fish. "But it would be naive to believe that drugs can be completely wiped out anywhere in the world, and more so in a border state like Punjab where Pakistan is pushing in drugs almost every day," he added.

The former CM said he extended unequivocal support to farmers during their agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. Despite blockades at 137 places across the state, his government did not take action as he was cognizant of the concerns of farmers, he said.

Lauding the eventual revocation of the farm laws, he said never had it happened before that the prime minister of a country apologise for any policy decision as was done by Narendra Modi while withdrawing the legislations. "With the Narendra Modi government set to remain at the Centre for at least another seven years, the PLC could transform the state with their support if voted to power," he said.

"Punjab's economy is in a bad shape, it is reeling under huge debt and needs financial support from the Centre," he stressed, adding that the future of the state's students, youth, farmers and others was at stake and need close a Centre-state coordination. 

Amarinder Singh further said his government gave 22 lakh jobs, education standards were raised and the state got Rs 1 lakh crore worth industrial investment during his rule but much more was needed to be done to put Punjab back on track, said Amarinder Singh.

Amarinder Singh, who was accompanied by BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, has filed his papers from Patiala Urban seat in Patiala. He has been winning from Patiala seat since 2002 on the Congress ticket.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Punjab CM Assembly Polls Farm Laws BJP Leader Punjab Lok Congress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Over 400 Death Row Prisoners In Indian Jails Till 2020: Data

Over 400 Death Row Prisoners In Indian Jails Till 2020: Data

P Chidambaram Targets Govt On Economic Survey; Says It’s ‘Time For Change’

'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Initiative Has Yielded Many Positive Results, Increase In Girls' Enrolment In School: Prez

90 Pc Adult Of India's Adult Population Has Received First Dose Of Covid Vaccine: Prez

EC Extends Ban On Roadshows, 'Padyatras', Vehicle Rallies Till Feb 11

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics