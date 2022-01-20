Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Chandra Shekhar Aazad To Fight UP Poll From Gorakhpur Sadar Against Adityanath

Gorakhpur Sadar goes to polls on March 3 during the sixth phase of elections in UP. The results will be declared on March 10.

Chandra Shekhar Aazad To Fight UP Poll From Gorakhpur Sadar Against Adityanath
Chandra Shekhar Aazad announces that he will fight UP Poll from Gorakhpur Sadar seat. - PTI

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 2:26 pm

Prominent Dalit face Chandra Shekhar Aazad will fight the Uttar Pradesh assembly election from Gorakhpur Sadar seat, his Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) announced on Thursday.

Gorakhpur Sadar is the seat from where the BJP has fielded UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Related stories

NEWSFLASH: BJP To Contest UP Polls In Alliance With Apna Dal, Nishad Party: J P Nadda

Violation Of Covid Norms In UP polls: EC Advises Samajwadi Party To Be Careful In Future

BJP Names Two More Candidates For UP Polls

“Taking forward the ideology of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram sahib for 'Bahujan Hitaay - Bahujan Sukhaay', the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) announced Chandra Shekhar Aazad as candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar (322) seat,” the party said in a statement on social media.

ASP (K)'s national core committee member Mohammad Aqib confirmed the development to PTI. He said the registered name of the party is Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram). The 35-year-old lawyer-turned-activist had co-founded the Dalit rights outfit Bhim Army and he is its national president. He launched the ASP (K) in March 2020 and is the party president.

Aazad was until recently in talks with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for a tie-up to contest the polls but was offered only two seats by it. Feeling thus shortchanged, Aazad had on Tuesday said his party would no longer approach the SP for alliance as it was a matter of “self respect”, but added he was open to finding new allies for the polls. The flamboyant leader has often said his fight is against the ideology of the BJP and the RSS.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 UP Chief Minister BJP Bhim Army Samajwadi Party
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Suspecting Fidelity, Man Murders Wife

'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Court Denies Bail To 3 Accused

Ex-MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana Filed Nomination From Khatoli

Ban On Local Train Travel For Unvaccinated Is In Public Interest, Maha Govt Tells HC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhanth Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip

Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi. The ceremony held annually on Jan. 29 marks the end of Republic Day festivities.

Rehearsals For The Upcoming Beating Retreat Ceremony