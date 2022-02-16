Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Centre Urges States To Review Covid-19 Restrictions Amid Constant Decrease In Cases

Covid-19: In a letter to sent to chief secretaries and chief administrators of all states and UTs on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the coronavirus pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21.

Centre Urges States To Review Covid-19 Restrictions Amid Constant Decrease In Cases
Centre urges states to review Covid-19 restrictions. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 8:58 pm

The Centre has asked states and union territories to review, amend or do away with additional Covid-19 restrictions after considering the trend of new cases and positivity rate in their regions, stating sustained downward trend in the nationwide case trajectory.

In a letter to sent to chief secretaries and chief administrators of all states and UTs on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the coronavirus pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21.

The average daily cases during last week were 50,476, and 27,409 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The daily case positivity rate declined to 3.63 per cent on Tuesday.

In earlier months, in view of the high case trajectory, certain states had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports, he said.

While effectively managing the public health challenge of Covid-19, it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at state-level points of entries, Bhushan said in the letter.

"Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity within the state and UT," he said.

With the changing epidemiology of the pandemic globally and in India, existing guidelines aimed at minimising the transmission and circulation of the virus have been reviewed and updated. The Union Ministry of Health accordingly revised its guidelines for international arrivals on February 10, he stated.

Bhushan underlined that states and UTs must also continue monitoring the trajectory of cases and spread of infection on a daily basis. 

They may also follow the broad five-fold strategy of Test Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"I'm sure that under your continued leadership the state and UT will continue to address the challenge of Covid-19 while minimizing its impact on lives and livelihood of the people," Bhushan said in the letter.
 

Tags

National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SC To Consider Hearing Plea Of Ktk For Release Of Funds For Restoration Of Mining Affected Districts

SC To Consider Hearing Plea Of Ktk For Release Of Funds For Restoration Of Mining Affected Districts

HC Seeks Response From Delhi Police On Plea To Quash FIR Against Sanjay Raut

SC Collegium Approves Appointment Of Additional Judge Of Manipur HC As Permanent Judge

Over 174 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India: Govt

MP Govt Announces Welfare Schemes On Ravidas Jayanti

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti