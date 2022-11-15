Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Centre To Sanction Rs 6600 Cr In Mizoram: CM

Zoramthanga said on Tuesday the Centre would soon sanction highway projects worth over Rs 6,600 crore in Mizoram.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 9:15 pm

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday said the Centre would soon sanction various highway projects worth over Rs 6,600 crore in the state.

Addressing a programme at Mizo National Front (MNF) office here, the CM, who is also the party’s president, said that he had last week attended a review meeting of northeast states on highway projects, during which Union minister Nitin Gadkari gave assurance that several initiatives will be launched in Mizoram to strengthen connectivity.

"Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who presided over the meeting, had announced that the Centre would sanction various highway projects in Mizoram worth Rs 6,664 crore to strengthen connectivity in the state," Zoramthanga said.

The proposed projects include the widening of a 28-km-long Zorinpui to Longmasu national highway, near the Myanmar border, and a four-lane of 21-km-long stretch between Vairengte and Sairang.

The CM also said that Gadkari would soon visit the state to unveil two bridge projects.

Steps are being taken to resolve issues regarding payment of compensation for land acquired for the national highway projects, the CM added.

Tags

National Zoramthanga Mizoram Mizoram CM Vairengte Sairang Mizo National Front Union Minister Nitin Gadkari The Union Road Transport And Highways Minister
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Disney Plans To Freeze Hiring, Sack Employees Amid Economic Instability: Report

Disney Plans To Freeze Hiring, Sack Employees Amid Economic Instability: Report

COP27: Developing Countries Jointly Resist India’s Inclusion In List Of Historical Polluters

COP27: Developing Countries Jointly Resist India’s Inclusion In List Of Historical Polluters