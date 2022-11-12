Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Centre Approved Rs 2 Lakh Crore For 225 Development Projects In Maharashtra: CM

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged that Maharashtra lost five projects due to the incompetence of the state government in the last three months.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 9:43 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the Centre has approved Rs 2 lakh crore for 225 development projects in the state.

He dismissed allegations that the state lost out the race to bag another project.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged that Maharashtra lost five projects due to the incompetence of the state government in the last three months.

"No project comes and leaves a state in just three months. It does not happen like that. These are just allegations. Our government welcomes and strengthens industries. In the coming days, Maharashtra will get big projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured the Maharashtra government that big projects will come to the state and a large number of jobs will be generated. 

”The Central government has approved Rs 2 lakh crore for 225 development projects in the state," the chief minister said.

He denied any political hand in the arrest of senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad in Thane and said the police must have taken action as per law.

Awhad was arrested on Friday, days after he and his supporters disrupted the screening of the Marathi movie "Har Har Mahadev" and manhandled a cine-goer at a Thane multiplex. Awhad and his supporters had alleged that the movie has "distorted the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj".

The chief minister also informed that the Nagpur-Shirdi stretch of the "Samruddhi Expressway is completely ready and will be inaugurated soon.

Related stories

Anger In People Against CM Eknath Shinde, He Is Not Capable Of Getting Big Projects To Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar

Aaditya Thackeray And Eknath Shinde Trade Blame Over Tata-Airbus, Vedanta-Foxconn Projects Shifting To Gujarat

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Maharastra Government Maharashtra CM Politics Development Projects Eknath Shinde Nagpur Maharashtra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AAP Announces The Second List Of 117 Candidates For Delhi MCD Polls

AAP Announces The Second List Of 117 Candidates For Delhi MCD Polls

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material