Centre And States Should Spend More On Healthcare And Education: Venkaiah Naidu

Summary of this article
Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu called upon the Centre and state governments to increase spending on healthcare and education while limiting populist freebies to only essential sectors.
Speaking at the 10th edition of CAHOCON 2026 in Chennai, Naidu emphasised the need for responsible policymaking, quality public services, and sustainable welfare measures over short-term free schemes.
He stressed that higher investment in health and education is crucial for building a strong, self-reliant India and improving the quality of life for citizens.
Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu has strongly advocated for higher public spending by both the Centre and state governments on healthcare and education, while cautioning against excessive freebies.
Addressing the 10th edition of CAHOCON 2026 (the annual conference of the Indian College of Anaesthesiologists) in Chennai on Friday, Naidu said governments must focus on essential sectors like healthcare and education rather than indulging in unsustainable populist schemes.
“Centre and States should spend more on healthcare and education,” Naidu remarked, adding that freebies should be strictly limited to these critical areas to ensure fiscal discipline and long-term national development.
Naidu highlighted the importance of quality public health facilities and affordable, accessible education for all sections of society. He noted that investing in these sectors would yield better outcomes in human development, reduce inequality, and support the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).
The former Vice President cautioned against “fiscal populism” and urged policymakers to adopt a responsible approach that balances welfare with economic sustainability. He emphasised preventive healthcare, strengthening rural medical infrastructure, and enhancing the overall quality of education.
This call comes at a time when debates on government spending priorities, budget allocations, and welfare schemes continue across political circles. Naidu’s remarks are expected to influence discussions on the upcoming policy and budgetary decisions at both central and state levels.
Delegates at CAHOCON 2026, which is being held at the Chennai Trade Centre from April 10–12, appreciated Naidu’s insights on leadership, innovation, and improving healthcare delivery systems in the country.