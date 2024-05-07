National

CBI Collects Voice Sample Of Arrested NTPC Corporate Communication Manager

The officials said that Kumar has been sent to judicial custody for 15 days by a special court in Mumbai.

Advertisement

File Photo
NTPC Corporate Communication Manager Vijay Kumar arrested for 15 days by a special court in Mumbai | File Photo
info_icon

The CBI has collected the voice sample of suspended NTPC Corporate Communication Manager Vijay Kumar arrested for taking Rs eight lakh bribe from an advertisement company, officials on Tuesday said.

The central agency has taken Kumar's voice sample to match with telephone intercepts and other evidence collected by it during his questioning, they said.

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till May 14 the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case | - File Photo
Excise 'Scam' Case: Delhi Court Extends Kavitha's Judicial Custody Till May 14

BY PTI

The officials said that a forensic imaging of Kumar's phone has also been done to confront him with the chats and calls with representatives of Ventures Advertising Pvt. Ltd seeking bribes to clear their pending bills.

Advertisement

The agency may register further cases if analysis of Kumar's phone produced prima facie evidence of other instances of bribery as well, they said.

The officials said that Kumar has been sent to judicial custody for 15 days by a special court in Mumbai.

Ventures Advertising Pvt. Ltd. vice president Rupesh Patil had approached the CBI with complaint against Kumar that he allegedly demanded bribe for passing the bill of selfie booths installed in Andaman Nicobar and Pondicherry in the month of January-February, 2024 on behalf of NTPC Limited.

Manish Sisodia at ED court - null
Excise Scam: Delhi Court Extends Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Till May 23

BY PTI

Advertisement

Kumar allegedly demanded bribe of Rs six lakh initially but later increased to over Rs nine lakh. He later brought it down to Rs eight lakh after negotiations.

After receiving the complaint, the CBI laid a trap in which Kumar who had gone to Mumbai to receive the bribe was arrested red-handed with the bribe money.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Man Stabbed To Death Over Personal Enmity Outside Polling Booth In Dharashiv
  2. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Chinki Sinha & Naseer Ganai Speak With Srinagar's Candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi
  4. Hathras Votes Today, But For One Family, Scars From The Past Are Still Fresh
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 7: Phase 3 Lok Sabha Voting, Alia Bhatt's MET Gala Look & Other Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Paras Kalnawat On Rumours Of Him Quitting 'Kundali Bhagya': Rajveer Is Here To Stay In Your Hearts
  2. Priyanka Chopra Reveals Being 'Surprised' When Agents Suggested Pay Parity For Her: Didn't Know I Had Power
  3. 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards: '12.12: The Day' And 'Moving' Take Home Grand Prizes, 'My Dearest' And 'Exhuma' Score Big
  4. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
Sports News
  1. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant Locks Horns Against Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson At Kotla
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-0
  3. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Woes Worrying Indians Ahead Of T20 World Cup
  4. NBA Playoffs: 'Whatever We Need, Jalen Brunson Will Provide' - Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau
  5. Italian Open 2024: Madrid Champion Iga Swiatek Keen To Maintain Level
World News
  1. Met Gala 2024: Lana Del Rey Poses With Kim Kardashian In 'Sister Corset,' Names Her Favorite Taylor Swift Song From TTPD
  2. Ukraine Thwarts Assassination Plot Against President Zelenskyy, 2 Security Officials Detained
  3. Philadelphia Closes Kensington Avenue, Takes Action To Address Homelessness Crisis
  4. US Seeks Information From Tesla On How It Developed And Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
  5. US Seeks Information From Tesla On How It Developed And Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
Latest Stories
  1. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  2. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 60% Polling In Phase 3 So Far; EC Asks X To Take Down Animated Video Posted By BJP On Muslim Quota Row
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-0
  4. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  6. Lok Sabha Elections: Modi Among Voters, Shah, Scindia & Others In Fray | Phase 3 Voting
  7. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase