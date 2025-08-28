CBI Arrests Airtel Sales Manager In Assam For Illegal SIM Card Racket Linked To Cyber Scams

The CBI stated that these ghost SIMs were used to deceive victims, create mule bank accounts, and launder money before closing accounts to erase the trail

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Fake SIM Card Racket Busted
Fake SIM Card Racket Busted
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Airtel’s territory sales manager and two middlemen arrested in Silchar, Assam, for issuing illegal SIM cards.

  • Ghost SIM cards were allegedly sold to cybercriminals running scams from Southeast Asia.

  • CBI raids seized mobile phones, electronic devices, and forged KYC documents.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Airtel territory sales manager (TSM) along with two middlemen in Assam for their alleged role in an illegal SIM card racket linked to cyber scams, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Debashish Doley, an Airtel TSM from Silchar, and middlemen Mahim Uddin Barbhuiya and Ashim Purkayastha, were arrested following raids at five locations in Cachar district on Wednesday.

According to the Hindu, the trio colluded to issue unauthorized SIM cards, popularly known as “ghost SIM cards”, which were later sold to cybercriminals. These SIM cards have been linked to digital arrest scams and other online frauds targeting Indian citizens.

Explaining the modus operandi, officials said that when customers applied for new SIM cards, point-of-sale (PoS) operators would complete the e-KYC process twice. Customers were falsely informed that the first attempt had failed and were given a SIM from the second attempt. The first SIM issued without the customer’s knowledge was diverted to cybercriminals, enabling fraud under the customer’s identity.

Related Content
Related Content

According to Indian Express, the CBI stated that these ghost SIMs were used to deceive victims, create mule bank accounts, and launder money before closing accounts to erase the trail. “These sales violated established guidelines and were carried out illegally in bulk at high prices,” the CBI spokesperson said.

According to PTI, raids also led to the seizure of mobile phones, electronic devices, and forged KYC documents. Officials said the arrests are part of a wider crackdown on unauthorized SIM sales, following a May operation that exposed 1,100 ghost SIMs sold by 39 PoS operators.

The CBI emphasized that the action reflects the government’s commitment to tackling cybercrime and dismantling the infrastructure enabling such scams.

No immediate response has been issued by Airtel regarding the arrest of its employee

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  2. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  3. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

  4. Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With 'RCB Cares' Initiative

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  2. Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  3. Lorenzo Musetti Vs David Goffin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. US Open 2025: Alcaraz, Shelton Cruise Through In Straight Sets; Rune Crashes Out

  5. US Open 2025: Sabalenka Leads Seeds Through At Flushing Meadows, Townsend Beats Ostapenko In Heated Clash

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Match Report, BWF World Championships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  4. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  5. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  2. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  3. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  4. Floods And Landslides In Jammu and Kashmir, At Least 36 Dead

  5. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Trump Repeats Claim Of Averting Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan

  2. White House Adviser Labels Ukraine Crisis ‘Modi’s War’ Amid Tariff Escalation

  3. Minneapolis School Shooting: Shooter Dies By Suicide, Had No Criminal Record

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. The Tariff Logjam

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms