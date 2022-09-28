Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Case Against 2 Persons In Indore For Torturing Stray Dogs By Spraying Petrol On Them

Priyanshu Jain, president of the Indore unit of People for Animals organisation, lodged a complaint at Sanyogitaganj police station on Tuesday night, based on which a case was registered against two persons under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other relevant provisions.

A volunteer feeds stray dogs near Besant Nagar beach during the ongoing total lockdown, in Chennai.
Police have registered a case against two men for allegedly spraying petrol on the private parts of stray dogs PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 2:52 pm

Police have registered a case against two men for allegedly spraying petrol on the private parts of stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said on Wednesday. The canines would writhe in pain due to this act of cruelty, the official from Sanyogitaganj police station said.  

Two employees of a dairy located in Jaora Compound area were allegedly harassing the stray dogs for a long time by spraying petrol on their genitals with syringe, he said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.          

Priyanshu Jain, president of the Indore unit of People for Animals organisation, lodged a complaint at Sanyogitaganj police station on Tuesday night, based on which a case was registered against two persons under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other relevant provisions.

“Some people who saw those persons committing the cruelty told us that the accused would feel happy seeing the plight of the dogs. They were causing severe pain to the dogs for their own enjoyment," Jain said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Case Against Persons Indore Torturing Stray Dogs Spraying Petrol Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals Act Genitals
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Blonde' Nude Scenes: Ana De Armas Says She 'Didn't Feel Exploited'

'Blonde' Nude Scenes: Ana De Armas Says She 'Didn't Feel Exploited'

Ajay Devgn Shares ‘Kuch Purane Bills’ To Tease ‘Drishyam 2’; Fans Ask If Tabu Is 'Reopening The Case'

Ajay Devgn Shares ‘Kuch Purane Bills’ To Tease ‘Drishyam 2’; Fans Ask If Tabu Is 'Reopening The Case'