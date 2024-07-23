National

‘Can’t Say...': FM Nirmala Sitharaman On Whether Old Tax Regime Will Be Scrapped

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who earlier presented the budget for the seventh time announced several changes to the tax regime.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Saying the intention is to make the tax regime simpler, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that no decision has been taken on when the old tax regime will be scrapped.

She clarified that the Centre has yet to make a final decision on whether it will be discontinued.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Budget tablet
'Kursi Bachao Budget': Opposition Slams Union Budget; BJP, Allies Hail FM Sitharaman

BY Trisha Majumder

She also said the government’s primary goal is to simplify the tax system, but she stated that any decision regarding the potential end of the old tax regime will be made following a thorough review.

After presenting the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament, Sitharaman said: "Can't take a call on whether the old tax regime will be done away with... can only say the intention is to make the tax regime simpler.”

The finance minister announced an increase in the standard deduction available to personal taxpayers from FY 2024-25
Income Tax Slabs In New Regime Revised In Budget, Savings Up To Rs 17,500; Standard Deduction Limit Also Increased

BY Deepak Nagpal

“Can't say if there will be a sunset on the old regime," she was reportedly quoted as saying.

Earlier, the Finance Minister Sitharaman who presented the budget for the seventh time announced several changes to the tax regime, including raising standard deduction from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000, and widening the tax slabs.

She said these tax revisions would allow salaried taxpayers to save as much as Rs 17,500 annually.

However, no changes were announced for the old regime. The new regime was introduced in 2020 and was made the default in last year's budget.

In her Budget 2024 proposals, Sitharaman unveiled several measures under the new tax regime aimed at providing relief to the middle class.

FM Sitharaman announced a 50 percent increase in the standard deduction, raising it from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. Additionally, the deduction on family pensions for pensioners is set to rise from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. These changes are expected to benefit approximately four crore salaried individuals and pensioners.

