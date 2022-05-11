Calls Double To DCW Since Truecaller Started Displaying Women's Helpline Number

Since the Truecaller app has started displaying Delhi Commission for Women’s helpline number on its homepage, the numbers of calls received by the commission has doubled, a statement said on Wednesday. On March 7, Truecaller App started displaying the women’s safety helpline number -181 - on its dialler, as part of its campaign on preventing crimes against women and girls - under the #ItsNotOk.

As soon as the women’s helpline 181 number was displayed on the homepage of the call blocking app, the Delhi Commission of Women which runs the helpline number saw a huge spike in the calls.

"Before integrating the Women’s Helpline Number - 181 with the Truecaller dialler, the Commission’s women helpline 181 received around 2000 calls per day. Now the women commission’s helpline is receiving more than 4,000 calls per day," it said.

For instance, in February, before the integration of 181 on the Truecaller dialler, the DCW Women Helpline received 35,296 calls. In March, after the integration, a total of 68,576 calls were received. However, a significant portion of the calls were simply to check whether the 181 Women Helpline exists and understand the help it can provide to women and girls.

(With PTI inputs)