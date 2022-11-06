Bypoll Results: RJD, TRS Leading In Bihar And Telangana While BJP Registers Lead In 4 Seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Odisha, whereas the ruling TRS was ahead in Telangana, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was leading in Bihar.

Bypolls were held on seven seats in six states on Thursday and counting of votes is being held today. Early trends of counting from across the states have now come.

The bypolls were held in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies of Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha. Of these seats, the BJP held three, the Congress two, and the Shiv Sena and the RJD one each.

Here are the early trends from the voting at around 10:20 am.

Uttar Pradesh

BJP candidate Aman Giri has taken a comfortable lead of about 25,000 votes over his nearest rival as counting of votes progressed in the Gola Gokarannath assembly bypolls on Sunday.



While Giri has got 73,371 votes so far, Samajwadi Party's Vinay Tiwari got 48,739 votes, officials said after the 18th round of counting..

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6.

Bihar

The RJD has established a lead in Mokama constituency, while the BJP is ahead in Gopalganj, Election Commission trends revealed after initial rounds of vote counting on Sunday.

In Mokama, Neelam Devi of the RJD is ahead of BJP’s Sonam Devi by 12,152 votes.

Kusum Devi of the BJP has taken a lead over Mohan Prasad Gupta of the RJD by 637 votes, EC trends around 11.15 showed.

Of the 6.10 lakh voters -- Gopalganj (3.31 lakh) and Mokama (2.70 lakh) – 52.3 per cent had exercised their franchise in the two seats on November 3, he said.

A total of 619 polling booths were set up in the two constituencies. Fifteen candidates are in the fray -- nine in Gopalganj and six in Mokama.

This is the first time that Bihar is having an electoral contest after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar walked out of the coalition with the BJP and formed government with the RJD-led block.

The Mokama seat fell vacant after the disqualification of sitting RJD MLA and local strongman Anant Singh due to a conviction in a criminal case and the Gopalganj elections were necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Subhash Singh.

Haryana

BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi is leading by a margin of 6,235 votes over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Jai Prakash in Adampur assembly after initials rounds of vote counting on Sunday.

According to initial trends, BJP's Bhavya has polled 17,633 votes while the Congress's Prakash got 11,398 votes. Bhavya is the grandson of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

INLD candidate Kurda Ram Nambardar secured 740 votes while the AAP's Satender Singh polled 380 votes, according to the initial trends.

In the bypoll for the Adampur assembly segment in Hisar which was held on November 3, a turnout of 76.45 percent was recorded.

The bypoll was necessitated after former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August.

Telangana

The ruling TRS registered a minor lead over nearest rival, BJP after completion of three rounds of counting of votes in the bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana on Sunday.



While the TRS candidate cumulatively got 21,589 votes after three rounds, the BJP nominee secured 21,174 votes while the Congress candidate got only 5,563 votes. The counting would be completed in 15 rounds and the result is expected to be out in the afternoon.

Odisha

BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj registered a lead over his BJD rival Abanti Das by 3,261 votes after the initial rounds of counting of votes for Dhamnagar bypolls in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, Election Commission (EC) trends revealed on Sunday.

According to the EC, Suraj secured 18,181 votes in the first four rounds of counting, while BJD candidate Abanti Das bagged 14,920.

Congress nominee Baba Harekrushna Sethi got 557 votes.

Maharashtra

Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), established a comfortable lead after the first round of counting on Sunday for the byelection to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai.

Latke polled 4,277 votes out of the 5,624 votes counted so far, an official said.

At the end of the first round of counting, 622 votes were cast in favour of the None of the Above (NOTA) option, which was more than the number of votes polled by each of the six other independent candidates in fray.The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have supported her candidature.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of Latke's husband and Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May.

(With PTI inputs)