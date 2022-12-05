By-Poll Commences In Bihar's Kurhani Assembly Seat

Voting is underway on Monday for a by-poll to the Kurhani assembly seat in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district where 3.11 lakh voters will decide the fate of 13 candidates, the election department said.

Polling began, amid tight security, at 7 am across 320 booths in the constituency, all manned by central paramilitary forces besides local police, and will continue till 6 pm.

The assembly segment has been divided into 39 sectors.

The sector magistrates will discharge their duties under the supervision of nine zonal magistrates and one "super zonal magistrate".

The disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani from the assembly has necessitated the by-poll.

Altogether 13 candidates, including five Independents, are in the fray.

The main contenders are former MLAs Kedar Gupta and Manoj Singh Kushwaha, fielded by the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) respectively.

Others who are in the fray include Mohd Ghulam Murtaza (AIMIM) and Neelabh Kumar (VIP).

Gupta had lost to Sahani, in the 2020 assembly polls, by a slender margin of around 700 votes. In the by-election, the RJD is backing the JD(U).

The counting of votes will take place on December 8.