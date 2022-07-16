Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Bundelkhand Expressway Will Add New Dimension To UP's Economy: CM

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the inauguration, Adityanath said, "This (Bundelkhand Expressway) will add a new dimension to the economy of Bundelkhand and that of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath File Photo

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 9:18 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Bundelkhand Expressway will add a "new dimension" to the economy of the region and state. The four-lane expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday. 

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the inauguration, Adityanath said, "This (Bundelkhand Expressway) will add a new dimension to the economy of Bundelkhand and that of Uttar Pradesh. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which the world faced for around 18 months, the 296-kilometre-long Bundelkhand Expressway was built within 28 months." 

The chief minister described the day as "historic" for the region and termed the expressway as the "axis of development of Bundelkhand". He also termed Jalaun as the "entry gate to Bundelkhand", and referred to it as a pious place of 'saadhna' (worship). He said that Jalaun has become the first district in the state, where housing documents have been given to all the houses in rural areas. 

Adityanath said that after 2014, Bundelkhand has started getting the benefits of development, public facilities and ease of living, for which the people of the region had to wait for decades. 

"Bundelkhand is moving fast to find the solution of the problem of drought, and soon, every household in Bundelkhand will have access to pure drinking water," he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

