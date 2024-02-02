A BTech student, Noor Mohammed, was found dead in his paying guest room in Kota, Rajasthan. He allegedly died by suicide, with his body discovered on Thursday night. No suicide note was found. Mohammed, 27, hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was studying at SRM University, Chennai. He used to attend coaching institutes in Kota from 2016 to 2019 before shifting to online classes from his Kota PG.
BTech Student In Kota Allegedly Takes Own Life, Third Suicide In Two Weeks Reported
A final-year BTech student, Noor Mohammed, was discovered dead in his Kota paying guest room, marking the third suicide in the city within two weeks.
The incident came to light when a mess boy noticed Mohammed's untouched tiffin box outside his room on Thursday evening. The police were informed, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Mohammed's family has been notified and is en route to Kota. This marks the third suicide in Kota within two weeks.
Advertisement
Earlier, on January 29, 18-year-old Niharika Singh died by suicide at her home in Kota, leaving a note apologizing to her parents. On January 23, 19-year-old Mohammed Zaid was found dead in his hostel room. He had moved from Uttar Pradesh to Kota to prepare for the NEET exam. Last year, Kota witnessed 26 suicides, drawing attention to the pressures faced by students preparing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.