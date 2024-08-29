National

BSF Lodges Protest Over Display Of Kashmiri Separatist Geelani's Photo On Pak Side At Attari-Wagah Border

According to sources cited reports, the photograph has been put up near the site of the flag-lowering ceremony at the JCP on the Wagah side in Pakistan.

Geelani photo attari-wagah border
The picture has been put up recently and we have lodged a strong protest with the Pakistani Rangers as this area is only for regimental and ceremonial purposes, a BSF officer said Photo: X/@Nawakadal3
info_icon

The Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly lodged a strong protest with Pakistan Rangers over the display of a large photograph of Kashmiri separatist leader Late Syed Ali Shah Geelani of Hurriyat Conference at the Attari-Wagah joint check post (JCP).

According to sources cited in a New Indian Express report, the photograph has been put up near the site of the flag-lowering ceremony at the JCP on the Wagah side in Pakistan.

ALSO READ | Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 3 Phases On Sept 18, 25 And Oct 1, Results On Oct 4

“The picture has been put up recently and we have lodged a strong protest with the Pakistani Rangers as this area is only for regimental and ceremonial purposes. It should not be used for political purposes or posturing hence, the photo should be removed,” the report quoted a senior BSF official as saying on condition of anonymity.

The officer also said that Pakistan’s move to display a picture of Geelani at this high-profile location is intended to influence the visitors coming for the Beat-the-Retreat ceremony -- a traditional daily military event that marks the end of the official day.

The issue comes in the run up to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections which are taking place for the first time since 2014. The elections to the 90-seat J&K assembly will be taking place in three phases.

The first phase of elections covering 24 seats is taking place on September 18, while the final and the third phase covering the remaining 40 seats will be held on October 1 followed by counting of votes on October 4.

