BSF Detains 15 Pakistani Fishermen, Seizes Boat Near Gujarat’s Kori Creek

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 15 Pakistani fishermen along with an engine-equipped country boat in Gujarat's Kutch district, according to a BSF release on Sunday.
Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF launched a search operation Saturday in the marshy "bets" around Kori Creek near the border outpost managed by its 68th Battalion. The detained individuals were identified as Pakistani nationals from Sujawal district in Sindh province.
The seized country boat held approximately 60 kg of fish, nine fishing nets, along with supplies including diesel, food, and ice. Authorities also confiscated a mobile phone and Rs 200 in Pakistani currency from the fishermen.
This incident underscores the challenges posed by India's complex and poorly demarcated marshland border regions, particularly around Kori Creek—a strategic yet porous zone with no physical barriers, where fishermen frequently cross maritime lines unknowingly or in pursuit of resources.