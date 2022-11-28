Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Broadway-Style Dance Musical To Depict Kurukshetra War Of Mahabharata

The play, "18 Days - Dusk of an Era", will aim to "unfurl the maze of events orchestrated in the Kurukshetra war" with a Broadway-style treatment of the production.

Mahabharata OTT Version
Dance musical to address the unanswered questions Instagram/ @disneyplushotstar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 2:42 pm

A dance musical here will depict the 18-day war of Kurukshetra, as portrayed in the Hindu epic of the Mahabharata. The theatrical depiction of the war, which will involve Indian martial arts, Bharatanatyam and Kathak, will be organised here by Prabhat Arts International at Kamani Auditorium from December 2.

The play, "18 Days - Dusk of an Era", will aim to "unfurl the maze of events orchestrated in the Kurukshetra war" with a Broadway-style treatment of the production.  Talking about the show, art directors Bharat and Sharat Prabhath said it is a "blend of martial arts, levitation techniques, classical dance forms, animation, and symphony-style world music". 

"The dance musical not only portrays the story of the Kurukshetra war in a distinctive fashion but also endeavours to address the unanswered questions of the readers of the Mahabharata," they said.

"'18 Days' also includes actual Sanskrit texts from the Mahabharata and the storyline is meticulously tailored in English to reach viewers of all regions," added the brothers. With two shows each day, the dance musical will come to a close on December 4. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Broadway-Style Dance Musical Depict Kurukshetra War Mahabharata
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

Don't Mess Up Chances: Srikanth To Pant

Don't Mess Up Chances: Srikanth To Pant