Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Bring Changes In The Law To Stop Release Of Rape Case Convicts Under Remission Policy: BSP MP In LS

BSP Lok Sabha member Danish Ali, citing the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 Gujarat riots, demanded Wednesday that the Center amend the law to prevent the release of rape convicts under state remission policies.

Bilkis Bano
Updated: 14 Dec 2022 7:59 pm

Against the backdrop of the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 Gujarat riots, BSP member in Lok Sabha Danish Ali on Wednesday demanded that the Centre bring changes in the law to stop the release of convicts in rape cases under the remission policy of the states.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, he claimed the country is witnessing a rise in the number of rape cases, and those committing such crimes are getting emboldened by the remission policy of the states.

“The reason behind it is that they do not get punished. If punishment is handed down to someone in a case, the state government releases them under remission policy,” Ali said. 

“Recently such a case came to fore in Gujarat…. Convicts in the Bilkis Bano case were released on the grounds that their character was very good. They were welcomed when they came out of the prison,” he said.

"Audacity of those committing such a crime has been continuously increasing…I demand that the Centre withdraw the provision of remission. And, such people (those committing rape) should be handed down life imprisonment,” he added.

