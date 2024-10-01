Bridging Past And Present

In Indian culture, rivers are not seen merely as geographical entities. Instead, they are revered as social and cultural symbols. Rivers have always been an integral part of our lives, treated as living beings. We see them as family members, as the giver of life, granting them the status of a goddess. In this way, rivers in Indian tradition are inseparable from social life. Many rivers in our country, flowing with their sacred streams, are more than just sources of water. They are woven into the fabric of our existence, and we see them through this lens.