National

Bridging Past And Present

Restoring the bond between our youth and rivers is crucial for the future of our environment and our culture

Dr Sachchidanand Joshi
Dr Sachchidanand Joshi is Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts
info_icon

In Indian culture, rivers are not seen merely as geographical entities. Instead, they are revered as social and cultural symbols. Rivers have always been an integral part of our lives, treated as living beings. We see them as family members, as the giver of life, granting them the status of a goddess. In this way, rivers in Indian tradition are inseparable from social life. Many rivers in our country, flowing with their sacred streams, are more than just sources of water. They are woven into the fabric of our existence, and we see them through this lens.

Water and rivers play an essential role in our lives. They are not only critical to the formation of cultures, but they also give rise to a unique culture centred around them. Indian culture shares an emotional connection with rivers, far deeper than just a natural resource.

Here, rivers are worshiped as mothers, sisters or goddesses. Rituals, like adorning rivers with jewellery or vermilion, are part of this relationship. The famous Ganga aarti is not performed just because the Ganga is life-giving or a giver of salvation, but because offering obeisance to rivers used to be a significant part of Indian daily life.

Lakshman Jhula bridge over Ganga river in Rishikesh Photo: Shutterstock
info_icon

The ancient prayer, Gange Cha Yamune Chaiva, Godavari Saraswati Narmade Sindhu Kaveri Jalesmin Sannidhim Kuru, which is often recited in homes, expresses the wish that the water from these sacred rivers purify the soul and elevate the purpose of life.

Rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati have been integral to the development of Indian civilisation since ancient times. The Rigveda speaks of the importance of rivers, comparing them to nurturing mothers. The Indus Valley Civilization flourished along the banks of the Indus river, where cities such as Mohenjo-Daro and Harappa thrived due to their proximity to water sources. This bond between people and rivers was not merely geographical but spiritual, as rivers were seen as sustainers of life and cultural identity.

Unfortunately, over time, Indian society also began viewing rivers through a different lens, reducing their significance to mere geographical units. We have built dams, altered the courses of rivers and even turned perennial rivers into mere lines on a map. Many rivers, once the backbone of trade and transportation, are now on the brink of extinction. Where there were once mighty streams, only a faint line of water remains, flowing only during the monsoon season.

Rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati have been integral to the development of Indian civilisation since ancient times. The Rigveda speaks of the importance of rivers, comparing them to nurturing mothers

Take, for example, the mighty Saraswati, which once flowed through northwestern India and has now vanished, leaving only traces in ancient texts and folklore. Rivers like the Ganga and the Yamuna, once pristine and revered, now face severe pollution. The Yamuna in Delhi is reduced to a polluted stream, unrecognisable from its once-glorious form. As rivers have dried up or been diverted, our emotional connection to them has also faded. This detachment has led to a weakening of our cultural and emotional ties, which are central to the Indian way of life.

If we reflect on this situation, we realise that reconnecting with our rivers is essential for restoring these emotional bonds. The degradation of our rivers is not just an environmental issue; it is a cultural and spiritual crisis. When we lose our connection to rivers, we also lose a vital part of our identity.

Some states have initiated commendable efforts to clean rivers or prevent deforestation along river banks. For instance, the Namami Gange aims to clean the Ganga and restore its ecological balance. However, these campaigns will only succeed if we also restore our emotional relationship with rivers. Our relationship with rivers must be rediscovered. Take, for example, the Brahmaputra, revered as a ‘great river’ and given a masculine identity, while most other rivers in India are seen as feminine. People who have not seen the Brahmaputra might not understand why it is called ‘great’. But its cultural and geographical significance has united the entire northeast of India for ages.

Another example is the Narmada river, where numerous dams have been built. In the near future, we may no longer see the Narmada as it flows today. The Narmada is more than just a river; it is a sacred entity around which entire communities have centred their lives. The Narmada Parikrama, a religious pilgrimage that involves circumambulating the river, is a testament to the deep spiritual significance the river holds for millions of people.

There is a pressing need for an integrated series of studies focusing on India’s rivers, where society participates actively. Each year, specific rivers and the cultures surrounding them should be studied. These studies could be showcased through cultural and academic programmes and exhibitions, spreading awareness about the importance of rivers. Many smaller rivers, ponds, wells and stepwells, remain unexplored and undocumented. The emotional and cultural dimensions of rivers also need more attention.

In southern India, rivers like the Krishna and Godavari hold immense significance. The Godavari, for example, hosts the Kumbh Mela every 12 years in Nashik, where knowledge and traditions are passed down to the next generation. Every Kumbh marks a transition of knowledge, ensuring its continuity. Rivers also play a crucial role in keeping the Indian knowledge tradition alive. It is our responsibility to carry this forward, lest this torch of wisdom fades.

The young generation today is largely unaware of the importance of rivers in Indian culture and daily life. Children in cities may not even know the cultural and emotional significance of the rivers flowing through their towns. This ignorance results from the shift in global traditions. There is a dire need to address this issue and bring it to public discourse. Rivers are not just carriers of water but also of culture, history and life. As enviornmentalist Rajendra Singh rightly said, “A river doesn’t just carry water; it carries life, culture and history of the land it flows through”.

Restoring the bond between our youth and rivers is crucial for the future of our environment and our culture. Educational programmes, pilgrimages and cultural festivals centered around rivers can help the youth rediscover the importance of rivers in shaping Indian identity.

Dr Sachchidanand Joshi is Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Betters Sunil Gavaskar's 53-Year-Old Record
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India Win In Kanpur, Top WTC Table - In Pics
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3
  4. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bumrah, Jaiswal Headline India's Seven-Wicket Trampling Of Bangladesh
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Innings Report: BAN Batters Fold Up Quickly As Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win
Football News
  1. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
  2. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
  3. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
  4. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat
  5. Premier League Matchday 6: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: 44.08% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; 'True Mainstreaming Of Democracy', Says BJP
  2. “If Ecology Is In Good Health, It Will Empower Billions Of People Around The World”
  3. Health As A Key Climate Change Indicator
  4. Wetlands Key To Water Security And Biodiversity Conservation
  5. Partnering For Conservation
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Thailand Bus Fire: School Bus Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, Over 20, Including Children, Feared Dead
  2. Sri Lanka’s New Government Holds Smallest Cabinet Meeting Ever
  3. Yemen: Suspected Attack By Houthi Rebels Targets Ship In Red Sea
  4. Over 200 Killed In Nepal Floods, Landslides
  5. South Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Capable Of Reaching North Korea's Underground Bunkers
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3