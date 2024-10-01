National

Nurturing India Spiritually And Materially

The Ganga and the Yamuna are vital to India’s spiritual, cultural, and ecological fabric and protecting and rejuvenating these rivers requires combining conservation efforts, sustainable practices and community engagement

Lokesh Ohri is an anthropologist and author
Lokesh Ohri is an anthropologist and author, including of Ganga Katha: Samakshata Vol. I and Samagrata Vol. II
info_icon

Few geographical entities in the world have been elevated to a spiritual status that the Ganga has attained. The glacial mouth of the Ganga, Gaumukh is located in the Gangotri National Park in the district of Uttarkashi. Of the four Char Dhams in the Himalayas, the four principal places of pilgrimage in Uttarakhand, Gangotri and Yamunotri are located here. The district is home to social groups such as the Jadhs, whose primary occupation has been agro-pastoralism and cross-border trade. Transhumance is a common feature. The source of the Ganga, the glacier of Gaumukh, is actually the source of the Bhagirathi, the principal stream of the Ganga that flows downstream to the district of Tehri. The landscape hosts a complex river system. Numerous unnamed glacial moraines and streams join the Bhagirathi river from its source up to the township of Gangotri.

The Bhagirathi river merges with the Alaknanda at Devprayag in the district of Tehri and this confluence gives birth to what we call the Ganga in the Himalayas. The term Tehri is derived from Trihari, which signifies a place that washes away three types of sin, namely those born out of thought (mansa), word (vacha) and deed (karmana). The term also refers to the residence of Tri-Hari or three deities who are said to reside in the three streams of Bhagirathi, Bal Ganga and Bhilangana, at this spot. The confluence of these three streams lay in Old Tehri, a site now submerged by the dam on the Ganga.

The Mandakani river, the third tributary, originates from the Chorabari Glacier in Rudrprayag district. On the banks of the Mandakani, Lord Shiva is believed to have meditated, for the benefit of the universe. Mandakini originates from the glacial formations at the rear of the temple of Kedarnath. To the north of Kedar there are many peaks, but the major mountain is Swargarohini, in the Chaukhamba Range. Mandakini meets the Ganga at Rudraprayag. Rudraprayag, therefore, becomes one of the Panch Prayag or the five confluences in the Ganga river system, which are considered sacred.

Ganga descends from the Himalayas
Ganga descends from the Himalayas Photo: Lokesh Ohri
info_icon

After flowing through mountainous terrain, the river enters the quaint town of Rishikesh. Downstream from Rishikesh, in the Virbhadra region, the major chunk of water gets diverted through the upper Ganga canal which flows from Haridwar to Roorkee. Ganga, locally called Neel Ganga here, takes the route of Najibabad, parallel to the Upper Ganga Canal starting from the Chilla Dam.

The Chilla region is part of Rajaji National Park landscape and is very rich in flora and fauna. Small settlements of Van Gujjars are also present in the forests of the region. The Van Gujjars are a trans-Himalayan nomadic community that graze water buffaloes.

The Yamuna, like her sister Ganga, is a river inseparable from Indian culture. The mighty Yamuna begins its journey on the terrestrial realm by flowing through stunning mountain territory from her source at Yamunotri. On its journey downstream, it is joined by the river Tons and Pabbar. It lands in the plains at Dak Patthar, on the western edge of the city of Dehradun. Interestingly, the Ganga flows through the eastern edge of this valley. Flowing past the sacred site of Paonta Sahib, the river flows towards the megalopolis of Delhi.

Gangotri town by the side of Bhagirathi river Photo: Shutterstock
info_icon

For ages, people living along the Yamuna’s banks in the Himalayas have imagined the river as the tears of Babruvahana, the son of Arjuna and Ulupi, from Mahabharata. Barabarik or Babruvahana had vowed to fight on the losing side. Being invincible, Krishna tricked him into donating his torso to conclude the battle.

Therefore, it is believed that he witnesses the battle, his tears rolling down as the river. Yamuna is also considered as the one who absorbed Shiva’s anger and remorse when his consort Sati immolated herself in the sacrificial fire her own father had consecrated. She is the sister of Yamaraj, the god of death and ultimate justice. She is Kalindi, sister to the venerated and holy Ganga, as much as she is the daughter of the Himalayas.

The Ganga and the Yamuna are vital to India’s spiritual, cultural and ecological fabric. Protecting and rejuvenating these rivers requires a multifaceted approach that combines conservation efforts, sustainable practices and community engagement while addressing the challenges posed by pollution, over-extraction and climate change.

Lokesh Ohri is an anthropologist and author, including of Ganga Katha: Samakshata Vol. I and Samagrata Vol. II

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bumrah, Jaiswal Headline India's Seven-Wicket Trampling Of Bangladesh
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Innings Report: BAN Batters Fold Up Quickly As Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win
  4. Kuwait Vs Jersey Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: KUW Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Qatar Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: QAT Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
  2. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
  3. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
  4. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat
  5. Premier League Matchday 6: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. “Securing The Future Of Biodiversity Means Securing The Future Of Humankind”
  2. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: 44.08% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; 'True Mainstreaming Of Democracy', Says BJP
  3. A Treasure Trove
  4. Thriving Life In Water
  5. 'Temple Or Dargah...Public Safety Is Paramount': SC On Bulldozer Action
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Sri Lanka’s New Government Holds Smallest Cabinet Meeting Ever
  2. Yemen: Suspected Attack By Houthi Rebels Targets Ship In Red Sea
  3. Over 200 Killed In Nepal Floods, Landslides
  4. South Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Capable Of Reaching North Korea's Underground Bunkers
  5. Israel Launches ‘Operation Northern Arrow’, Targets ‘Hezbollah Terrorists’ In Lebanon | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3