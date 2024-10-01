Nurturing India Spiritually And Materially

Few geographical entities in the world have been elevated to a spiritual status that the Ganga has attained. The glacial mouth of the Ganga, Gaumukh is located in the Gangotri National Park in the district of Uttarkashi. Of the four Char Dhams in the Himalayas, the four principal places of pilgrimage in Uttarakhand, Gangotri and Yamunotri are located here. The district is home to social groups such as the Jadhs, whose primary occupation has been agro-pastoralism and cross-border trade. Transhumance is a common feature. The source of the Ganga, the glacier of Gaumukh, is actually the source of the Bhagirathi, the principal stream of the Ganga that flows downstream to the district of Tehri. The landscape hosts a complex river system. Numerous unnamed glacial moraines and streams join the Bhagirathi river from its source up to the township of Gangotri.