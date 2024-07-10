National

Breaking News, July 10 LIVE Updates: 18 Killed In UP Bus Accident; SC To Review Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

Breaking News July 10 LIVE: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live coverage of national and international events. Our live blog brings you up-to-the-minute updates on the most significant news and developments. From Supreme Court's review petition on same-sex marriage in India to by-poll elections in 13 assembly seats today, stay tuned for real-time insights and comprehensive coverage of the stories that matter most to you.

Outlook Web Desk
10 July 2024
10 July 2024
Supreme Court To Hear Same-Sex Marriage Review Petitions | Photo: PTI
Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog. For today, some of the top issues in focus are the review petitions before the Supreme Court for same-sex marriage in India. Furthermore, voting for 13 assembly seats across seven states will be held today. Stay tunedfor the latest updates on what's happening across India and the world.
World News LIVE: Imran Khan Denied Pre-Arrest Bail By Pakistan Court 

A Pakistani court on Tuesday refused pre-arrest bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in three cases of May 9 riots and allowed police his custody for interrogation.

Khan was booked on the charges of abetment in attacks on Lahore Corps Commander House known as Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and Shadman police station on May 9, 2023 following his arrest in a graft case.

(with PTI inputs)

National News LIVE:BJP Kedarnath MLA Shaila Rani Rawat Dies 

BJP MLA from Kedarnath Shaila Rani Rawat died at the Max Hospital here late on Tuesday night. She was 68, family sources said.

Rawat was being treated for a backbone injury and had been placed on on ventilator support for the last few days.

She won the Kedarnath seat to make it to the Uttarakhand Assembly for the first time in 2012 on a Congress ticket. She lost the seat in 2017 but won it again in 2022 on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

Ukraine War News: India Has Power To Tell Putin To Stop The War, Says White House

A day after PM Modi wrapped up his visit to Russia, the White House has stated that India's ties with Moscow can help put pressure on Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

"We believe India's long-standing relationship with Russia gives it the ability to urge President Putin, to end his brutal war, an unprovoked war in Ukraine...India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in full and frank dialogue, including their relationship with Russia and we've talked about this before. It's critical that all countries, including India, support efforts to realize an enduring and just peace when it comes to Ukraine. It is for President Putin to end. President Putin started the war, and he can end the war," stated White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Breaking News Today: 18 Dead, 19 Injured In Unnao Bus Accident 

At least 18 people have died and 19 were injured after a sleeper bus going from Sitamarhi in Bihar to Delhi rammed into a milk container under Behtamujawar PS on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao.

Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi Arrives In Austria

After a two day visit to Russia, Narendra Modi arrived in Austria, making him the first Indian PM to visit the country in over 40 years. Modi's visit also comes on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Austria.

Bypoll Elections: Voting Begins For 13 Assembly Seats

The voting for the 13 assembly seats across seven states begun at 7 AM. Voters will have time till 6 PM to cast their ballots. Read more here on the key candidates, parties and more

By-poll Elections Today: Which Constituencies Are Voting?

A total of 13 constituencies across seven states will be voting today in by-poll elections. The constituencies involved are -

  • Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala in West Bengal

  • Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand

  • Jalandhar West in Punjab

  • Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh

  • Rupauli in Bihar

  • Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu

  • Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh.

Breaking News LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear Review Petition For Same-Sex Marriage Verdict 

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud will hear a batch of petitions seeking a review of the top court’s October 16 judgement refusing to recognise same-sex marriages in India.

At least 12 review petitions were filed challenging the verdict and calling for a more inclusive interpretation of marriage laws that are extended to same-sex couples.

Modi Austria Visit LIVE: Modi Becomes First Indian PM To Visit In 40 Years

After a two day visit to Russia and meetings with Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Modi has landed in Austria. With this visit, he becomes the first Indian PM to visit Austria in over 40 years.

Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines From Yesterday

As we begin today's coverage, here is a lookback at the top news headlines for Tuesday -

Breaking News LIVE: Top Issues In Focus Today

Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you real-time updates on major events and developments across the globe. Here’s a look at top events and developments in focus today:

  • Supreme Court to hear review petition on same-sex marriage

  • Voting for By-elections for 13 seats across seven states

  • World leaders in Washington DC for NATO Summit 2024

  • Sunita Williams to address Earth today from the International Space Station

MOST POPULAR

WATCH

