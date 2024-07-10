Breaking News, July 10 LIVE Updates: 18 Killed In UP Bus Accident; SC To Review Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

"We believe India's long-standing relationship with Russia gives it the ability to urge President Putin, to end his brutal war, an unprovoked war in Ukraine...India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in full and frank dialogue, including their relationship with Russia and we've talked about this before. It's critical that all countries, including India, support efforts to realize an enduring and just peace when it comes to Ukraine. It is for President Putin to end. President Putin started the war, and he can end the war," stated White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.