Breaching Two Degrees Celsius Goal Could Melt Second Largest Ice Sheet On Earth, Study Finds

Breaching the Paris Agreement's temperature goal of two degrees Celsius could significantly melt the Filchner Ronne Ice Shelf in Antarctica, the second largest ice sheet on Earth, and could substantially contribute to raising global sea levels, according to new research.

The water temperature within the trough is regulated by the Antarctic Coastal Current, which causes a seasonally varying amount of warm deep water to flow into the Filchner Trough lying under the eastern portion of the ice shelf, which covers the southern part of the Weddell Sea bordering Antarctica.

Through modelling, researchers at the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research in Germany have found that pulses of warm deep water -- distinct periods of time when increased volumes of this water flow into the Filchner Trough -- have been linked with an increased melting of the base of the ice shelf above.

The authors warned that continued warming of the water in the trough could lead to increased melting and subsequent rise in global sea levels. Their study is published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.