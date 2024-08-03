Book Review: Bupinder Singh Bali's 'Those Who Stayed - The Sikhs Of Kashmir'

In the introduction to the book, the author states, "Through this book, I want to provide a holistic look at the lives of the Sikhs in Kashmir, a micro-minority in a conflict zone where the majority are fighting for freedom from India and hoping for a future with Pakistan." This statement, along with several others in the book, makes sweeping generalizations about the Muslim majority in Kashmir wanting to join Pakistan. Such claims contradict historical facts, agreements, and treaties that the state of Jammu and Kashmir has with the Union of India. If Kashmir, a Muslim-majority state, had truly intended to join Pakistan, why would it have aligned itself with secular India in 1947? Furthermore, did not the Muslim majority in Kashmir extend a hand of friendship to all religious minorities when it chose to join India in 1947 and not Pakistan?