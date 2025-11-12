Bonded Labour Case: HHRC Slams Vague Probe Report

15-year-old from Bihar's Kishanganj separated at Bahadurgarh station in May 2025, lured by Anil Kumar to Jind dairy farm, forced into bonded labour for 2 months.
Walked 150 km barefoot towards Bihar, rescued by teachers Aug 2, 2025.
Suo motu cognizance Aug 21, 2025, directed arrests, probes, medical/rehab reports
The Haryana Human Rights Commission has expressed dissatisfaction over a probe into the case of a 15-year-old boy who was compelled to work as a bonded labour, terming it "incomplete, vague and lacking in vital details".
The Commission has sought explanation from the police and administration over the abduction and exploitation of the boy, and sought arrest of the accused.
The boy, who belongs to Kishanganj district in Bihar, was allegedly separated from his companions at the Bahadurgarh Railway Station in Haryana earlier this year, when an unknown man took him to a dairy farm where he was compelled to work as a bonded labourer.