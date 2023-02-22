Bombay HC Rejects PIL Against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar And Kiren Rijiju Over Remarks Against SC

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a PIL filed by the Bombay Lawyers Association against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court.



The Bombay HC observed, while rejecting the plea, "The learned Additional Solicitor General has referred to some of the statements made by Respondent Nos 1 and 2, wherein it has been said that the Government has never undermined the authority of the judiciary and its independence will always remain untouched and promoted and they respect the ideals of the Constitution."



The court further said, "Respondent No 1 has also made a statement that he has the highest respect for the judiciary and is committed to the Constitution of India. The constitutional authorities cannot be removed in the manner as suggested by the Petitioner. Fair criticism of the judgment is permissible. It is no doubt, the fundamental duty of every citizen to abide by the Constitution. Majesty of law has to be respected."



According to a report by ANI, the HC further observed that the constitutional institutions, the court said are to be respected by all, including constitutional authorities and persons holding constitutional posts.



The plea comes at a time when the judiciary has come under repeated attacks by the executive.