A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru on Friday as a 21-year-old engineering student lost her life in a road accident involving a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus. The victim, identified as Kusumitha, a second-year engineering student at a local private college, was riding her scooter near Harishchandra Ghat in the Rajajinagar area when the collision occurred.
BMTC Bus Collision Claims Life Of 21-Year-Old Engineering Student In Bengaluru
A tragic collision between a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus and a scooter resulted in the untimely death of a 21-year-old engineering student.
Passers-by quickly responded, rushing Kusumitha to the hospital. However, despite their efforts, she was declared brought dead upon arrival. Adding to the distress, the driver of the BMTC bus reportedly fled the scene after the accident.
Advertisement
Eyewitnesses on the scene provided crucial information to the police, pointing towards rash and negligent driving as the cause of the tragedy. The Malleshwaram traffic police have initiated an investigation into the incident.