National

BMTC Bus Collision Claims Life Of 21-Year-Old Engineering Student In Bengaluru

A tragic collision between a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus and a scooter resulted in the untimely death of a 21-year-old engineering student.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 2, 2024

Representational Image : A 21-year-old engineering student lost her life in Bengaluru after a collision between her scooter and a BMTC bus near Harishchandra Ghat.
A 21-year-old engineering student lost her life in Bengaluru after a collision between her scooter and a BMTC bus near Harishchandra Ghat. Representational Image

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru on Friday as a 21-year-old engineering student lost her life in a road accident involving a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus. The victim, identified as Kusumitha, a second-year engineering student at a local private college, was riding her scooter near Harishchandra Ghat in the Rajajinagar area when the collision occurred.

Passers-by quickly responded, rushing Kusumitha to the hospital. However, despite their efforts, she was declared brought dead upon arrival. Adding to the distress, the driver of the BMTC bus reportedly fled the scene after the accident.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses on the scene provided crucial information to the police, pointing towards rash and negligent driving as the cause of the tragedy. The Malleshwaram traffic police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement