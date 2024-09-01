BJP's Giriraj Singh Escapes Unhurt After Man Attacks Him At Event In Bihar

Union Minister and BJP’s firebrand leader Giriraj Singh escaped unhurt after a man allegedly tried to punch him during an event in Bihar. The incident took place on Friday at the state’s Begusarai.
Reportedly, the incident occurred when Singh was holding a Janata Darbar at his home constituency. While Singh was concluding the event, the man seized his microphone and allegedly tried to punch him reports said.
However, the party workers and security personnel present intervened to save the firebrand leader, NDTV reported.
"When I was leaving the event, the man took the mic forcefully and started behaving as if he was going to attack me. He started raising 'Murdabad' slogans. I am not afraid of such attacks,” Singh said in a video message later.
"I am Giriraj Singh and I will always speak and fight for the interests of the society. Giriraj Singh is not afraid of such things. We will continue to raise our voice against whoever wants to spoil communal harmony," he added.
"If this man had a revolver in his hand, he would have killed me the way he attacked me. However, his attack failed. He used very abusive language. No matter how many terror mongers come, it will not affect me," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Singh claimed the man was not talking in an appropriate manner.
"He was overpowered by the people who had gathered there. He was handed over to the police later,"he said.
Begusarai Superintendent of Police Maneesh told PTI: "The person is in the custody of the police. We are investigating the matter".
Earlier, in June this year, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) constable at the Chandigarh airport, allegedly over "disrespecting farmers".
CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur was later suspended and an FIR was filed against her. Kulwinder Kaur was then transferred to a reserve battalion of CISF in Bengaluru.