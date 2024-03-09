BJP Would Send ED-CBI Even To Lord Ram If He Was In This Era, To Join Party Or Go To Jail: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the AAP government in Delhi was pursuing a model of 'vikas' or development and charged that the BJP was following a model of 'vinash' or destruction with its stamping out of opposition parties and toppling of governments.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly over the 2024-25 budget of the AAP government tabled in the House recently, Kejriwal said it was such a good budget that people are now saying that the AAP-Congress combine will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Citing eight summons issued to him, Kejriwal charged that the plan was prepared by the BJP to arrest him and topple his government by sending him to jail.

The chief minister said that he would build eight new schools in Delhi to match the number of summons issued to him. "They have sent me so many notices as if I am the biggest terrorist in the country," he said.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP on Kejriwal's charges."If Lord Ram existed in this era, they (BJP) would send the ED and the CBI to his home too and asked him at gun point whether he wanted to go to the BJP or jail," said the AAP convener in a no holds barred attack on the saffron party.