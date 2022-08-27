Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
BJP President Nadda Interacts With Former Cricketer Mithali Raj In Hyderabad During T'gana Visit

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 6:30 pm

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday interacted with former cricketer Mithali Raj here during his one-day visit to Telangana.

BJP sources said the meeting is part of an outreach effort of the party.

"Had a great interaction with former Cricketer @M_Raj03. It was humbling to note her appreciation about the fillip that the sportspersons are getting under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi. 

"She hailed the instrumental personal support & guidance provided by Hon Modi Ji," Nadda tweeted.

The BJP president interacted with Mithali Raj, who recently announced retirement from international cricket,  ahead of a public meeting at Warangal to mark the conclusion of the third phase of 'padayatra' of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

(Inputs from PTI)

