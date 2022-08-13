Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
BJP Practices What It Preaches: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that, unlike other political parties, the BJP delivers on its promises.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 5:43 pm

The BJP practices what it preaches, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday as he unveiled a statue of a Rajput general of the Mughal era in Rajasthan.

"It is said that there is a difference between what politicians say and do," Rajnath said unveiling the statue Veer Durgadas Rathore at Salvan Kalan village of Jodhpur on the Rajput general’s 385th birth anniversary.  

 "But the BJP does what it says. We get this inspiration from sons of the soil like Veer Durgadas Rathore," Rajnath said in his address.

 Praising the installation of the statue, Rajnath said Rathore stood for religious harmony. "We need to learn from him at a time when some powers are conspiring to widen the rift between Hindus and Muslims," he said.

 Earlier in the day, Rajnath was received by Union Jal Shakti Mantri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, and other BJP leaders at the airport here. 

National Rajnath Singh BJP Veer Durgadas Rathore Jodhpur
