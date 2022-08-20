BJP 'Party With A Difference', Says Rajnath Singh

The BJP is a "party with a difference" while others are "parties with differences", said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday as he asserted that the ruling outfit honours its commitments.

Singh said this while inaugurating the BJP's new office, "Panchkamal", at Panchkula in Haryana. Addressing party leaders and workers, Singh stressed that the BJP is different from other political outfits as rival parties play politics "just to gain power".

All other political parties faced division at some point of time while the BJP is the only party which has not seen any division since the Jan Sangh came into being in 1951, he said. "The Congress faced it five to six times," he said.

You should be proud that the BJP is the only party in the country which did not face division even for once, said Singh. He said it happened as the party has a “clean” leadership and ideology.

"Other parties faced division because they are parties with differences but the BJP did not face any division because we are a party with a difference," he said. Singh also attacked the previous Congress governments for indulging in scams.

Nobody can raise a finger at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and his ministers, asserted Singh."Nobody can claim that the BJP is like other political parties. Other political parties play politics only to gain power," he said.

But the BJP is such a party which does politics not for forming the government but also for building society and the country, he said.

On promises which were honoured by the BJP-led regime at the Centre, Singh spoke about the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, building of the Ram temple and amendment to the Citizenship Act.

"I know in politics leaders made many big promises with people and had they honoured these even partially, our country would have become a powerful nation 25-30 years back," said Singh. He, however, said, "I can say with certainty that what we say we do it. We have resolved the crisis of trust in the politics of the country."

He reminded the gathering of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's remark that only 15 paise of every rupee reaches for the welfare of downtrodden. But under the Modi regime, direct benefit transfer was brought in for the transfer of money into the bank accounts of beneficiaries, he said.

He said currently India is the fastest growing economy in the world. There are more than 75,000 registered start-ups in the country as against 400-500 in 2014, he added.

Stating that the Modi government wants the country to be self-reliant, Singh said now several defence equipment are being manufactured in the country. "When our government was formed (in 2014), we used to send defence items worth Rs 900 crore to other countries and now we are exporting equipment worth Rs 13,000 crore," he said.

On this occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Home Minister Anil Vij, Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar and other senior party leaders were present.

(With PTI Inputs)