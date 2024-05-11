National

BJP Leader Devaraje Gowda Arrested In Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case

A case of sexual harassment was registered against Devaraje Gowda on a complaint by a 36-year-old woman, who alleged that he molested her on the pretext of helping her sell her property.

PTI
BJP leader and advocate Devaraje Gowda | Photo: PTI
BJP leader Devaraje Gowda has been arrested in connection with JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's sexual abuse. A case of sexual harassment was registered against Gowda on a complaint by a 36-year-old woman, who alleged that he molested her on the pretext of helping her sell her property, as reported by NDTV.

Gowda, who contested the 2023 Karnataka assembly election against Prajwal's father and Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, is accused of leaking video of the JD(S) leader's alleged sexual abuse of several women.

The Video is one of thousands of clips purportedly showing Prajwal Revanna, who is absconding and has been issued a "blue corner" notice by Interpol.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate shows a photograph featuring Prajwal Revanna at a press conference in Bengaluru on May 1, 2024 | - Getty Images
What Is A Blue Corner Notice? Prajwal Revanna On Interpol's Radar Over Sex Abuse Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

Gowda had also alerted the BJP leadership last year about Revanna's alleged sexual abuse and asked the party not to give a Lok Sabha ticket to the JD(S) leader from Hassan. The BJP, which formed an alliance with the JD(S) last year, however, decided to field Revanna from Hassan.

Prajwal Revanna, a grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is facing three First Information Reports (FIRs) including charges of rape, molestation, intimidation,  blackmailing, and threatening.

Three Rape Cases Against Prajwal Revanna:

The first case was registered on April 28, accusing Prajwal and his father, H D Revanna, of sexual harassment of a woman who worked at their family home in Hassan.

A second case of rape was filed on May 1, based on a complaint by a former zilla panchayat member in Hassan, who alleged that the MP sexually assaulted her for over three years and recorded videos to threaten and blackmail her.

A third case was registered by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 8, after a woman who was rescued from a farmhouse near Mysuru on May 5 alleged that she was attacked by Prajwal while employed by his family for six years. The woman was allegedly confined at the behest of H D Revanna and associates.

