Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Issues Notice To Its Office Bearer After Facing Criticism Over Alleged Links With LeT Terrorist

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh had recently said Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain Shah was briefly associated with a political party and also posed himself as a mediaperson.

undefined
File photo of BJP congregation. PTI Photo/Nand Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 6:34 pm

Facing flak over its alleged link with arrested LeT terrorist Talib Hussain Shah, the BJP on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to party’s Jammu Minority Morcha president Sheikh Bashir after an order purportedly written by him about the appointment of Shah as official of the unit emerged on social media platforms.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain Shah was briefly associated with a political party and also posed himself as a mediaperson.

A political slugfest erupted between the BJP and the opposition in the Union territory after Shah, overpowered by locals and handed over to the police, was reported to be an active member of the saffron party who was recently selected as its IT and social media cell in-charge of the Minority Morcha in the Jammu province.

J&K BJP disciplinary committee chairman Sunil Sethi served the notice to Bashir, based upon a letter being circulated in the media, which indicates that “you had appointed one Talib Hussain as an official of Minority Morcha, who has been found involved in terror activities".

Related stories

PAGD Announces To Jointly Contest Elections In Jammu And Kashmir

Drone Spotted Along International Border In Jammu And Kashmir’s Samba

Jammu And Kashmir Policeman Injured After Terrorists Shot At Him In J&K’s Anantnag

"You (Sheikh) are directed to explain your position on above issue within 48 hours. Please clarify whether you have issued order in favour of a person (Talib Hussain Shah), who is not even primary member of party as per official records and without checking credentials of the person,” Sethi said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Kashmir Lashkar-e-Taiba BJP Notice Jammu Minority Morcha Terrorist Links
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal