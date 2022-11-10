Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
BJP Forms 20-Member Election Committee For MCD Polls

The BJP on Wednesday formed a 20-member election committee for the upcoming MCD polls and it will be headed by the party's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta.

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 7:13 am

The BJP on Wednesday formed a 20-member election committee for the upcoming MCD polls and it will be headed by the party's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta.

The committee, including all the seven BJP MPs from Delhi and other senior leaders, was formed after the approval of the party's national president JP Nadda, a senior leader said.

The committee will meet for the first time on Thursday to discuss the party candidates for the polls to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to be held on December 4.

Delhi BJP in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda and co-in-charge Alka Gurjar will be special invitees to the committee.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, former state chiefs Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay, and former Union minister Vijay Goel among others will be members of the committee.

(Inputs from PTI)

