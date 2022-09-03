Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
BJP Claims 'JD(U)-Mukt Manipur' As JD(U) Promises 'Jumlebaz-Mukt' India After Manipur JD(U) MLAs Merge With BJP

The BJP and JD(U) have got into a war of words after five of six JD(U) MLAs merged with BJP in Manipur, following JD(U) leaving NDA in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar PTI

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 3:08 pm

Following the merger of five of six Janta Dal (United) MLAs with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur, the two parties have got into a war of words with the BJP hailing the development as a "JD(U)-Mukt Manipur" [JD(U)-free Mannipur] and the JD(U) promising a "jumlebaaz-mukt" country in 2024.

The JD(U)'s promise is a swipe at the Opposition's term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who it calls "jumlebaaz" for his knack of well-worded promises to the public. The 2024 is a reference to the next general elections slated to be held in 2024.

The BJP has further claimed that just like Manipur, it would also break the JD(U) ruling coalition in Bihar. Nitish Kumar walked out of the BJP-led National Democractic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar in August and joined the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD)-led bloc to form the government. The bloc, dubbed the Mahagathbandhan, also comprises of the Congress and Left parties. 

"Five JD(U) MLAs joined the BJP in Manipur. The state has become JDU-free. Those MLAs wanted to remain in NDA. Very soon, we'll break the JD(U)-RJD alliance in Bihar and make the state JD(U)-free. Nobody can become PM by erecting hoardings and posters," ANI quoted BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi as saying.

Sushil appeared to be mocking the posters of Nitish that have appeared in Bihar, hinting at his national ambitions as a prime ministerial candidate in future. One poster says "Pradesh me dikha, desh me dikhega [You have seen it in the state, now you will see it in the country]."

The JD(U) also hit back at the BJP, saying that the BJP had broken the "gathbandhan dharma" [coalition norms] in Arunachal Pradesh, where also JD(U) members had switched to the BJP.

Party chief Lalan Singh said, "What happened in Arunachal Pradesh, did that happen because you [BJP] followed "gatbandhan dharma"? Now BJP's moral conduct is at display in Manipur once again. You would remember that Pradhan Mantri Ji did 42 public meetings in 2015 and then you could win 53 seats. In 2024, the country would be freed of jumlebaaz. Please wait."

The BJP also lashed out at JD(U) saying that the party had got votes because of its alliance with the BJP as voters had voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

BJP Spokesperson Ramsagar Singh said, "Manipur MLAs have only carried forward your 'paltu' policies [policy to switch]. You are writing the growth story of Bihar by switching and Manipur MLAs [of JD(U)] are writing the growth story of Manipur by switching. Be it the people of Bihar or Manipur, they did not vote for you. They voted after seeing Narendra Modi Ji and this is how your MLAs won [in Bihar]. In Manipur too, voters elected your MLAs after seeing Narendra Modi Ji."

The JD(U) and the Aam Aadmi Party also accused the BJP of using money to bring JD(U) MLAs into its fold. The JD(U) accused the BJP of using "dhan bal" (money power). JD(U) chief Singh asserted confidence into it becoming a national party.

He said, "Whatever tricks the BJP may play, it will not be able to stop JD(U) from becoming a national party by 2023...Let Sushil Modi sell daydreams to his central leadership. It may help him to come out of political wilderness."

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also targeted the BJP by questioning whether JD(U) MLAs merge with the BJP after taking "khokha" in a reference to cash.

(With PTI inputs)

