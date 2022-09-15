Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Cites Sting Operation To Fire Fresh Controversy Over AAP's Excise Policy

The BJP showed the sting at a press conference in which a person linked to liquor trade claims that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government deliberately kept smaller players out of its 'tailor-made' excise policy, now scrapped, to help a few persons monopolise the market.

A man carrying a few bottles of liquor. (Representative image)
A man carrying a few bottles of liquor. (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 1:26 pm

The BJP on Thursday shared a purported sting to claim that the AAP government in Delhi framed its excise policy to help a select few and used the money earned through alleged corruption to fund its campaign in Goa and Punjab assembly polls.

The BJP showed the sting at a press conference in which a person linked to liquor trade claims that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government deliberately kept smaller players out of its "tailor-made" excise policy, now scrapped, to help a few persons monopolise the market.

Kejriwal has no moral right to continue as chief minister, the party said.

The person featuring in the sting is an accused in the case registered by the CBI to probe the alleged corruption linked to the policy, the BJP said.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the AAP government tried to ensure that only a few persons control the cash flow related to trade. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that it was done for corruption.

This money was used for the polls in Goa and Punjab, Trivedi alleged.

He noted that Kejriwal used to tell people to do a sting on those seeking money illegally from them and he will act against the culprits. 

This is the second such sting, the BJP spokesperson said, and no party's character has been distorted so much power as that of the AAP in the last seven to eight years.

Related stories

BJP Tried To Buy 10 AAP MLAs In Punjab For Rs 25 Crore Each: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Will Fully Support Agnipath Scheme: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Accuses BJP Of Trying To Topple Its Govt In Punjab, Says Party Luring MLAs With Money

Kejriwal should act or apologise for his statement, he said. 

The character of the Aam Aadmi Party shows that politics for it is about "commission", he alleged.

Those who benefited from the excise policy also framed it, he said, adding that the sting was already in public domain and was not done by the BJP. The BJP has only shared it, he said.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Kejriwal has no moral right to continue.

The AAP leader has repeatedly claimed that the excise policy was above board and the BJP has been using probe agencies to target his government for political reasons.

Tags

National BJP AAP Excise Policy AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP Vs AAP Controversy Delhi Liquor Policy BJP's Sting Operation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'