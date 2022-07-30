Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Brought Mahatma Gandhi’s Dream Of Gram Swaraj To Fruition: J P Nadda

J P Nadda was addressing party workers here ahead of a national executive meeting of the BJP’s seven wings (morchas),  which is being held jointly for the first time with office bearers from across the country in attendance.

undefined
BJP working president J P Nadda PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 7:13 pm

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday asserted that it was his party which brought Gandhi’s dream of “Gram Swaraj to fruition" and charged the Congress, to which the Mahatma belonged, with having shown a “superficial understanding” of India in its conception of cooperative farming.

Nadda was addressing party workers here ahead of a national executive meeting of the BJP’s seven wings (morchas),  which is being held jointly for the first time with office bearers from across the country in attendance.

“In the last eight years, since Narendra Modi assumed power at the Centre, there has been a five-fold increase in funds allocated for rural development. And as our prime minister says, gone are the days when only 15 paise out of every rupee that was allocated used to reach the intended beneficiaries”, said Nadda, referring to former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s famous statement.

Related stories

J P Nadda To Inaugurate Two-Day National Executive Meeting Of BJP Cells In Patna

PM Narendra Modi Has Provided Decisive Leadership: BJP Chief J P Nadda

Kuldeep Bishnoi Meets Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Sparks Speculation He May Join BJP

In his brief speech that lasted barely 20 minutes, the BJP president appeared to drive home the point that his party’s government, which had faced flak over the contentious farm laws, was deeply concerned about the needs of the rural populace and was taking steps for their betterment.

He also showered praise on the Modi administration for its mammoth vaccination drive against Covid-19 and touched upon the NDA government’s fine performance in Bihar where the coalition, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been in power for over a decade and a half.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National BJP President JP Nadda Gram Swaraj Cooperative Farming National Executive Meeting BJP’s Seven Wings (morchas) Narendra Modi Former PM Rajiv Gandhi NDA Government Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

Bonds And Verses: A Circle Of Urdu Poets

Bonds And Verses: A Circle Of Urdu Poets