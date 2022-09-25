Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bihar To Get Two New Academies To Promote Surjapuri, Bajjika Dialects

Surjapuri, a mix of Hindi, Maithili and Bangla, is spoken in the Seemanchal region -- comprising Purnia, Katihar, Kishanganj and Arararia districts. Bajjika, similar to Maithili, is the language of people living in north-west Bihar areas of Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, West Champaran and Sheohar.

Nitish Kumar meets Sharad Pawar
Nitish Kumar has given instructions to set up the academies on the lines of already existing centres Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 4:42 pm

In a  move aimed at protecting indigenous language and culture, the Bihar government has decided to set up two new academies to promote local dialects -- Surjapuri and Bajjika -- spoken in politically influential 'Seemanchal' and 'Bajjikanchal' regions of the state. 

The decision to constitute separate centres here for fostering Bajjika and Surjapuri culture and literature was taken at a recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said Dipak Kumar Singh, the additional chief secretary (ACS) of  the education department.

Surjapuri, a mix of Hindi, Maithili and Bangla, is spoken in the Seemanchal region -- comprising Purnia, Katihar, Kishanganj and Arararia districts. Bajjika, similar to Maithili, is the language of people living in north-west Bihar areas of Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, West Champaran and Sheohar.

"The CM has given instructions that these two academies be set up on the lines of eight already existing centres, constituted for the promotion of other dialects. He has also directed that efforts must be made to strengthen all academies and bring them under an umbrella body for their effective functioning," the ACS told PTI.

The department is currently working to will bring all such academies under one body, he stated. The eight already existing language academies are Bihar Hindi Granth Academy, Maithili academy, Magahi Academy, Bangla Academy, Sanskrit Academy, Bhojpuri Academy, Angika Academy and South Indian languages organization.

Reacting to the decision taken by the Bihar government, Vidyarthi Vikas, assistant professor of A N Sinha Institute of Social Studies (Patna), told PTI, "It's a commendable step. It will have a positive social, cultural and political impact on people speaking these two dialects. A considerable number of people in the state speak in these two dialects.”

According to 2011 Census, the total number of Surjapuri-speaking population in Bihar stood at 18,57,930. An estimate based on 2001 census data suggests that 20 million Bajjika speakers resided in Bihar at that time. The Bajjika population's 2011 census  estimate, however, was not immediately available.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Wanting To Become PM, Nitish Kumar Backstabbed BJP: Amit Shah

Nitish Kumar-Akhilesh Yadav tie up can beat BJP in UP: JD(U)

Prashant Kishor Takes A Dig At Nitish Kumar, Tweets His Pictures With PM Modi, Deletes Later

Tags

National Bihar Get New Academies Promote Dialects Surjapuri Bajjika Politically Influential Indigenous Language Culture Seemanchal Bajjikanchal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming