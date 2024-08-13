Bihar Policewoman Killed By Husband Over Suspicion Of Affair; He Murdered His Kids, Mother Too

A man in Bihar's Bhagalpur killed his wife, a police constable, over suspicion of an extra-marital affair and also murdered his two children and mother before hanging himself.
The deceased has been identified as Neetu Kumari, a Bihar Police constable posted at the SSP office in Bhagalpur.
Neetu's husband Pankaj killed her and his mother and two children by slitting their throats, police said.
A suicide note has been found at the spot, with Pankaj reportedly confessing to having murdered his wife, two children and mother, before killing himself.
"The incident might have taken place in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. According to locals, a milkman saw the bodies lying in pools of blood and informed Neetu Kumari's neighbours," news agency PTI quoted Bhagalpur Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vivekanand as saying.
A police team reached the spot and found some bodies on the bed and some on the floor while Pankaj's body was found hanging from the ceiling, the officer said, adding that the cops are investigating the matter.
Locals claimed Neetu and Pankaj had a heated argument over some trivial issue outside their quarters in the Police Lines on Monday night.
"In the suicide note, Pankaj claimed that the reason behind taking the extreme step was his wife's illicit affair with someone. The matter is being examined further," the police officer said.