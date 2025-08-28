Bihar Minister Pelted And Chased By Villagers Over Delayed Compensation

- Bihar's rural development minister and a local legislator were confronted by a furious crowd.
- As the minister and legislator prepared to depart, locals—angered by a lack of clear compensation for post-death rituals—began demanding immediate financial support.
- Police later intervened and evacuated the officials safely.
During a visit to Malawan village in Nalanda district to offer condolences to families who lost relatives in a tragic road accident, Bihar's rural development minister and a local legislator were confronted by a furious crowd.
Villagers had gathered to mourn nine individuals—eight women and the auto-rickshaw driver—who were killed when their vehicle collided head-on with a speeding truck en route to a Ganges pilgrimage. As the minister and legislator prepared to depart, locals—angered by a lack of clear compensation for post-death rituals—began demanding immediate financial support.
Tensions escalated, with villagers arming themselves with bamboo sticks and stones. The minister, clutching his dhoti and accompanied by security personnel, was chased for nearly a kilometre through the village. Authorities said the officials were forced to change vehicles twice—finally escaping in a third—with several security guards sustaining injuries. The confrontation was captured in a widely circulated video.
Police later intervened and evacuated the officials safely. A spokesperson for their party dismissed the incident as politically motivated, noting that the government had already delivered initial compensation of Rs 20,000 to each affected family and was processing further support.
This confrontation marks the second recent attack on a state minister—just days earlier, another minister faced stone-pelting during a protest in Patna—as public frustration over delays and perceived governmental inaction intensifies ahead of state elections.