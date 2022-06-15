Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bihar Constable Dragged Out Of Moving Train After Phone Snatchers In A Bid To Steal Her Mobile

Bihar: Aarti Kumari, a police constable posted in Nawada, was standing close to the door with the mobile phone in hand as the train slowed down near Katihar railway station, when the snatchers tried to take away the device, the police said.

Bihar Constable Dragged Out Of Moving Train After Phone Snatchers In A Bid To Steal Her Mobile
Indian railways (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 9:16 pm

A police constable was critically injured on Wednesday, after a group of miscreants pulled her out of a moving train in an attempt to snatch her mobile phone near Katihar railway station in Bihar, police said.    

Aarti Kumari, the Bihar Police constable posted in Nawada, was standing close to the door with the mobile phone in hand as the train slowed down near Katihar railway station, when the snatchers tried to take away the device, a police officer said.  

“As the constable resisted, the miscreants pulled her off the running train, as a result of which she suffered serious injuries,” he said.

The cop has been rushed to Katihar Medical College and Hospital, the officer said, adding, her condition is stated to be stable.  

Related stories

Man Impersonating As Crime Branch Official Nabbed In Assam

Goa Has High Crime Detection Rate: CM Pramod Sawant

Zero Tolerance On Anonymity Being Cover For Online Crime: MoS IT

“No probe has yet been initiated as her family members have not registered a formal complaint in this regard,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Bihar Nawada Train Bihar Police Mobile Phone Snatching Crime Cop Katihar Railway Station
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings