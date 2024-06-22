Bihar: Panic Surfaces As Bridge Collapses In Siwan, 2nd Incident In One Week; No Casualty Reported | Details

Within days since the collapse of an underconstruction bridge in Bihar's Araria, today's sudden collapse of another bridge in Siwan triggered widespread panic in the area. As per reports, a loud noise till the neighbouring Ramgarh in Darbhanga district was heard during the collapse of the bridge over the Gandak canal. However, initial reports indicate no casualties from the incident.
The bridge reportedly served as a connection between the markets of Patedhi Bazar in Maharajganj district and Ramgarh Panchayat in Darbhanga. The collapse which has completely disconnected access across the Gandak canal, has forced residents to travel long distances to reach neighbouring villages.
Pointing out negligence in maintenance since its construction nearly 40 years ago, the residents of Siwan have expressed outrage while. They have cited the improper handling of the bridge during the canal's construction as the primary reason behind the erosion around the bridge pillars which eventually caused one of them to collapse.
The bridge collapse in Siwan came just within days since a similar incident in Araria, where an under-construction concrete bridge over the Bakra River collapsed in seconds.
Visuals showed the bridge, over the fast-flowing river, tilted on one side and a crowd gathered on the banks near the bridge, recording the moment it collapsed. Built at ₹ 12 crore, the bridge collapsed before its inauguration.