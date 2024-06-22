National

Bihar: Panic Surfaces As Bridge Collapses In Siwan, 2nd Incident In One Week; No Casualty Reported | Details

The bridge reportedly served as a connection between the markets of Patedhi Bazar in Maharajganj district and Ramgarh Panchayat in Darbhanga. The collapse which has completely disconnected access across the Gandak canal, has forced residents to travel long distances to reach neighbouring villages.

X/@sartakkashyap4
Bridge collapsed in Bihar's Siwan | Photo: X/@sartakkashyap4
info_icon

Within days since the collapse of an underconstruction bridge in Bihar's Araria, today's sudden collapse of another bridge in Siwan triggered widespread panic in the area. As per reports, a loud noise till the neighbouring Ramgarh in Darbhanga district was heard during the collapse of the bridge over the Gandak canal. However, initial reports indicate no casualties from the incident.

The bridge reportedly served as a connection between the markets of Patedhi Bazar in Maharajganj district and Ramgarh Panchayat in Darbhanga. The collapse which has completely disconnected access across the Gandak canal, has forced residents to travel long distances to reach neighbouring villages.

Representational Image | - PTI
Bihar: Part Of Bridge Built For Rs 12 Crore Collapses Before Inauguration; No Injury So Far | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Pointing out negligence in maintenance since its construction nearly 40 years ago, the residents of Siwan have expressed outrage while. They have cited the improper handling of the bridge during the canal's construction as the primary reason behind the erosion around the bridge pillars which eventually caused one of them to collapse.

The Army Corp. of Engineers sets off a controlled demolition to remove wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge off of the cargo ship Dali in the Patapsco River on May 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. An estimated 500-foot section of the bridge weighing 8-12 million pounds was removed by controlled demolition in the final stage of wreckage removal for the ship to be moved into port. On March 26th the Dali crashed into the Key Bridge causing it to collapse killing six construction workers. - Getty Images
Nearly 2 Months After Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Why 20 Indians Have Been Unable To Leave The Ship

BY Outlook Web Desk

The bridge collapse in Siwan came just within days since a similar incident in Araria, where an under-construction concrete bridge over the Bakra River collapsed in seconds.

Visuals showed the bridge, over the fast-flowing river, tilted on one side and a crowd gathered on the banks near the bridge, recording the moment it collapsed. Built at ₹ 12 crore, the bridge collapsed before its inauguration.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Amid NEET Row, Govt Forms Panel Headed By Ex-ISRO Chief For Fair Conduct Of Exams
  2. NEET-NET Controversy: Ex-ISRO Chief To Lead Panel On Improving Exam Process
  3. Day In Pics: June 22, 2024
  4. Mamata Banerjee To Campaign For Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi In Kerala’s Wayanad: Report
  5. Bihar: Panic Surfaces As Bridge Collapses In Siwan, 2nd Incident In One Week; No Casualty Reported | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Ranvir Shorey Hopes To Get Good Acting Assignments After ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’
  2. Shriya Pilgaonkar Joins Jury For Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles 2024
  3. Vedang Raina Opens Up On Working With ‘Fantastic Co-Star’ Alia Bhatt On ‘Jigra’
  4. 'Trigger Warning' On Netflix Movie Review: Jessica Alba's Comeback Film Will Make You Yawn With Its Predictability And Dullness
  5. Darshan Admits Borrowing Rs 40 Lakhs From Friend To Pay Off His Associates To Destroy Evidence: Report
Sports News
  1. Andy Murray Set For Back Surgery In Bid To Be Fit For Wimbledon Swansong
  2. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 3rd ODI Preview: India Women Eye Clean Sweep Over South Africa
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  4. Australia Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup, Super 8: What's St Vincent’s Weather Forecast?
  5. United States Vs England Preview, ICC T20 WC 2024 Super 8: Jos Buttler & Co Eye Big Win Over USA
World News
  1. As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
  2. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  3. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  4. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
  5. Bangladesh: Deluge Leaves Over 2 Million People Stranded, 10 People Killed As Death Toll Likely To Rise
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Amid NEET Row, Govt Forms Panel Headed By Ex-ISRO Chief For Fair Conduct Of Exams
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon