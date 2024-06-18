National

Bihar: Part Of Bridge Built For Rs 12 Crore Collapses Before Inauguration; No Injury So Far | Details

The concrete bridge worth rupees 12 crores built over the Bakra River, collapsed in seconds even before its inauguration. According to the visuals making rounds on social media, the bridge tilted on one side and a crowd gathered on the banks of the river near the bridge, recording the moment it collapsed. The bridge was constructed to connect the Kursakanta and Sikti in the Araria district of Bihar.