National

Bihar: Part Of Bridge Built For Rs 12 Crore Collapses Before Inauguration; No Injury So Far | Details

The concrete bridge worth rupees 12 crores built over the Bakra River, collapsed in seconds even before its inauguration. According to the visuals making rounds on social media, the bridge tilted on one side and a crowd gathered on the banks of the river near the bridge, recording the moment it collapsed. The bridge was constructed to connect the Kursakanta and Sikti in the Araria district of Bihar.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Within months since one person was killed and several others were trapped after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Supaul, a portion of another under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar' Araria on Tuesday. There are no reports of injuries.

The concrete bridge worth rupees 12 crores built over the Bakra River, collapsed in seconds even before its inauguration. According to the visuals making rounds on social media, the bridge tilted on one side and a crowd gathered on the banks of the river near the bridge, recording the moment it collapsed. The bridge was constructed connect the Kursakanta and Sikti in the Araria district of Bihar.

According to Sikti MLA Vijay Kumar, "The bridge has collapsed due to negligence by the construction company's owner. We demand that the administration should conduct an investigation."

According to a video, the collapsed portion washed away within seconds while people started running toward safety. A major part of the collapsed portion was built over the river. The section built on the banks of the Bakra River remains intact. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Encounter Breaks Out In Poonch; Modi To Participate In Yoga Event In Srinagar
  2. TN CM Inaugurates Excavation At 8 Sites Including Keezhadi
  3. Assam: Senior IPS Officer Shiladitya Chetia Dies By Suicide Minutes After Wife's Death From Cancer
  4. Delhi: Man Killed In Burari Area, Accused Held
  5. Delhi Airport Gets India's First Quick Drop Solution For Self-Service Baggage Drop System | How To Use This
Entertainment News
  1. Aayushi Bhave On Her Yoga Routine: 'Chakrasana Is My Favourite, It's A Great Stress Buster'
  2. Rakul Preet Greets Fans On World Sushi Day; Shares Photo Of Her Waiting To Dig In
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Decor To Be In Shades Of Ivory And White
  4. How To Style An Indigenous Saree? Taapsee Pannu Gives Some Unique Styles
  5. Anurag Kashyap Opens Up On His Stock Full Of 'Dad Jokes, Sick Jokes'
Sports News
  1. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  2. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Ronaldo's Portugal To Begin Campaign; Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action
  4. United States Vs South Africa Prediction, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. NBA Finals, Game 5: Kyrie Irving Backs Dallas Mavericks To Be Championship Contenders After 'Bitter' Loss
World News
  1. Diet Trends In US: Who’s Eating Healthier And Who Isn’t?
  2. Modern Family Cast Reunites For WhatsApp Commercial: Phil, Claire, Cam, And Mitchell Return To The Dunphy Household!
  3. Does Your In-Flight Meal Taste And Smell Different? Here’s Why
  4. Take This Unique Cruise Along The East River To Experience The Forgotten History Of NYC’s Abandoned Islands
  5. Ukraine Claims Its Drones Hit A Russian Oil Facility, Sparking A Huge Blaze
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Encounter Breaks Out In Poonch; Modi To Participate In Yoga Event In Srinagar
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Ronaldo's Portugal To Begin Campaign; Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action