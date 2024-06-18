Bihar: Part Of Bridge Built For Rs 12 Crore Collapses Before Inauguration; No Injury So Far | Details

Within months since one person was killed and several others were trapped after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Supaul, a portion of another under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar' Araria on Tuesday. There are no reports of injuries.
The concrete bridge worth rupees 12 crores built over the Bakra River, collapsed in seconds even before its inauguration. According to the visuals making rounds on social media, the bridge tilted on one side and a crowd gathered on the banks of the river near the bridge, recording the moment it collapsed. The bridge was constructed connect the Kursakanta and Sikti in the Araria district of Bihar.
According to Sikti MLA Vijay Kumar, "The bridge has collapsed due to negligence by the construction company's owner. We demand that the administration should conduct an investigation."
According to a video, the collapsed portion washed away within seconds while people started running toward safety. A major part of the collapsed portion was built over the river. The section built on the banks of the Bakra River remains intact.