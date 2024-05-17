Nearly 2 Months After Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Why 20 Indians Have Been Unable To Leave The Ship

The Army Corp. of Engineers sets off a controlled demolition to remove wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge off of the cargo ship Dali in the Patapsco River on May 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. An estimated 500-foot section of the bridge weighing 8-12 million pounds was removed by controlled demolition in the final stage of wreckage removal for the ship to be moved into port. On March 26th the Dali crashed into the Key Bridge causing it to collapse killing six construction workers. Photo: Getty Images

The Army Corp. of Engineers sets off a controlled demolition to remove wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge off of the cargo ship Dali in the Patapsco River on May 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. An estimated 500-foot section of the bridge weighing 8-12 million pounds was removed by controlled demolition in the final stage of wreckage removal for the ship to be moved into port. On March 26th the Dali crashed into the Key Bridge causing it to collapse killing six construction workers. Photo: Getty Images