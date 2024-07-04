Bihar: 4-Year-Old Patna Girl Shot Dead Outside Home By Unknown Assailants

In a horrible incident on Tuesday night, a four-year-old girl has been reportedly shot and killed by unknown assailants outside her home in the Rupaspur area of Patna, Bihar. As per media reports, the child and her parents resided in a rented accommodation.
It has been reported that the incident occured after the 4-year-old's father, Hari Om Kumar, who works as a medical representative, returned home at night.
According to the girl's father, he was parking his motorcycle while his wife went inside to keep groceries when they heard the sound of a gunshot. They rushed outside and found the child lying in a pool of blood.
“When we rushed out, we saw our daughter lying in a pool of blood,” said Kumar. The family took the child to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared her dead.
Coomenting on te matter, Rupaspur Station House Officer (SHO) Ranvijay Singh said, “The girl was shot and succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Her body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem.”
Police are investigating the case and reviewing CCTV footage from the area.
“We are looking for the attackers and will take strict action as soon as they are identified,” Singh added