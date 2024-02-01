Former 'Bigg Boss' Contestant Accuses 'Friend' Of Spiking Drink, Raping Her In Delhi Flat

A television actor, who is also a former contestant of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss', has accused her "friend" of raping her in a south Delhi flat, Police official said on Wednesday.
The actor, who gained popularity during her stint on the "Bigg Boss" reality show, is originally from Mumbai and also models apart from having worked in television serials
The Delhi Police said the alleged incident took place in the Deoli Road flat in 2023, as per the complaint over which a rape case has been registered.
"We have registered an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Tigri police station against one person. No arrest has been made so far. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter," news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.
Police sources said that, according to the complaint, the accused invited the actor to his residence where he offered her food and drinks.
"She alleged that the accused gave her a spiked drink and then raped her," the PTI report cited sources aware of the probe.
An inquiry has been launched and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.
An official statement from the police is awaited.